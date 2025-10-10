5 Stocks Congress Quietly Bought in Q3—Should You Follow?

Few topics stir as much public frustration as lawmakers trading the same stocks they help regulate. While Congress is required to disclose its financial transactions, the system isn’t exactly built for transparency. Lawmakers have up to 45 days to report their trades, leaving the public to piece together what happened well after the fact.

As of early October, newly released disclosures reveal five key stocks that members of Congress bought in the third quarter—along with who made the trades and what those moves might signal.

UnitedHealth Group: Congress Affirms the Bottom

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is among the most frequently bought stocks by Congress during Q3 2025. MarketBeat tracks nine purchases by five members, including four by Republicans and two by Democrats.

The most notable were two purchases by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Congress’s most prolific traders. Other buyers were Rep. Lisa C. McClain, Rep. Tim Moore, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, and Rep. Ro Khanna.

The reasons they buy include the company’s deep value, entrenched business, and cash flow outlook that trump its current headwinds. Those included lost investor confidence and regulatory and legal issues that will fade over time.

UNH’s capital return is reliable, and market support is strengthening. Data tracked by MarketBeat reveals that institutions are buying on balance, and analyst sentiment is shifting back into an upgrade/upward revision mode.

Congress Buys Into JPMorgan’s Rally

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is another highly bought stock for Q3, with two members making seven purchases. They include Sen. Angus S. King Jr. and Rep. Ro Khanna, although Khanna did the bulk of the buying. He bought in six tranches with a reported value of $245,000 to $550,000.

Reasons they bought may include JPMorgan’s growth trajectory, cash flow, and reliable capital return, which includes dividends and share buybacks. These reasons also garner significant market support, including that of analysts and institutions.

The analysts’ data reveal that coverage is rising, the stock has solid support with 26 analysts covering it, sentiment is firming, and the price target is increasing.

Although the consensus assumes the stock is fairly valued as of early October, the trend is leading to the high-end range and another 20% of upside.

Uber Gets a Nod From Congress Members in Q3

Four members of Congress purchased Uber (NYSE: UBER) in six transactions, including one by Sen. Angus S. King Jr., one by Rep. Val T. Hoyle, two by Rep. Michael T. McCaul, and two by Rep. Cleo Fields.

They bought because Uber’s technology provides cash flow, which is improving, and the company is buying back shares. Uber’s share count reduction is among the most aggressive in the tech industry and is expected to continue.

Uber’s analyst trends are strong, including increased coverage, robust support with 41 tracked by MarketBeat, firming sentiment, and an uptrend in the price target.

The consensus forecasts only 8% in early October, but the trend suggests another 20% is possible by year’s end.

Advanced Micro Devices: Broad-Based Support

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has broad-based support from Congress, with recent purchases from Sen. Angus S. King Jr., Rep. Dan Newhouse, Sen. John Boozman, and Rep. Cleo Fields. There’s little wonder why—the company is well-positioned for the AI revolution and poised to claim additional market share in 2026.

The evidence of this is its upcoming line of rack-scale quality MI450 GPUs and a deal with OpenAI.

The agreement with OpenAI is worth billions in revenue and sparked a 30% one-day increase in its share price.

The likely outcome is that AMD will announce deal after deal as the quarters progress and hyperscalers lean on its lower-cost solutions, driving its market into an NVIDIA-like rally that increases its price by a quadruple-digit amount.

Palantir: Congress Has Spoken

During Q3, Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) was bought five times by three Congress members—Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Ro Khanna, and Sen. Cleo Fields—indicating activity from both main parties. This bipartisan interest highlights Palantir’s standing as the preferred AI data platform for government and defense applications.

Their reasons for buying likely include the company’s increasing revenue, strong earnings quality, and success in the private sector, all of which support its rapid growth.

Results in 2025 include year-over-year and sequential accelerations, outperformance, and robust guidance that has been, so far, cautious.

Analysts rate this stock as a Hold but expect its price to advance by 50% at the high end of the range.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.