5 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Snapping Up at a Discount Right Now

Key Points

The Ark Invest chief has been buying the dips on SpaceX and Tesla, although both stocks are being valued more on the companies' potential than their current operations.

Wood has also been buying shares of Circle Internet, betting that the stable coin disrupter won't be disrupted itself.

Among the stocks Wood bought recently, Cerebras and Palantir could have the most potential.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Known as one of the boldest portfolio managers out there, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest likes to swing for the fences with her exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This has led to some years of big gains for her flagship fund, the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). In 2023, it rose 67.6%, and in 2025, it gained 35.5%. It has also resulted in some years with steep losses, like 2022, when it plunged by 67%.

As a rule, Wood invests in companies with disruptive technology, and she's willing to make big bets on those innovators. Let's look at five stocks she was recently buying on the dip.

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SpaceX

Although SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) had its initial public offering less than a month ago, Wood has already made the stock one of her 10 largest positions, and she has been scooping up more shares as the stock has come down from its early peak. SpaceX is trying to be at the center of disrupting several industries. Among its goals is to deploy a constellation of data center satellites in space, create a giant chip manufacturing facility, and potentially compete with tradition mobile carriers with its Starlink satellite broadband service.

However, the stock trades at a high valuation, and the company will need to overcome numerous technical hurdles to achieve any of these moonshot objectives.

Cerebras

Cerebras (NASDAQ: CBRS) is another recent arrival to the public market that has pulled back to well below its IPO price, and Wood recently added some shares of the company to a couple of Ark ETFs. Cerebras has an innovative solution for inference that embeds SRAM (static random-access memory) directly onto its chips. This gives the company a superior solution for inference, but it comes at a premium price, as its technology is based on huge, wafer-sized chips -- each about the size of a dinner plate -- that need special cooling and energy-management solutions that need to be sold or rented as complete systems.

Right now, Cerebras is a niche player in the chip space, but it has the potential to upend the inference market. It also has a big deal in place with OpenAI.

Tesla

Wood has continued to add to her biggest position, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Tesla shares fell despite the electric vehicle (EV) market reporting better-than-expected second-quarter deliveries, led by gains in Europe, as U.S. deliveries remain weak. However, Wood's thesis on Tesla largely centers on the company's robotaxi ambitions, and its rideshare service recently debuted in a second market, Miami.

I remain skeptical of Tesla's robotaxi ambitions. Its autonomous driving solution has safety issues relative to competitors that use lida, and Waymo now has a first-mover advantage. If Tesla's robotaxi or robotics ambitions don't pan out as management has promised, the stock is clearly overvalued based on its core business.

Circle Internet

Stablecoin platform Circle Internet (NYSE: CRCL) has been seeing its shares sell off following the news that Open Standard is introducing a rival stablecoin called Open USD, and Wood has been buying the pullback. The stock has lost nearly 70% of its value over the past year, during which time Wood has made it the Ark Innovation ETF's 12th-largest holding.

Circle has strong liquidity and a first-mover advantage that may make it difficult to unseat in this huge market. It's deeply integrated into decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, crypto exchanges, and corporate treasury pilot programs. However, a serious threat could be looming: Big banks are expected to roll out a tokenized deposit network next year through The Clearing House that will introduce blockchain to mainstream finance. Circle will likely continue to dominate as the bridge between crypto networks and finance apps, but it likely won't be able to break into mainstream banking, which could limit the stock's upside.

Palantir

Another stock Wood has been buying on the dip is Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR). The company has been caught in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry sell-off, although its unique position in the AI ecosystem would make it one of AI's biggest long-term winners. The company's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) acts as an AI orchestration layer that helps reduce hallucinations and makes AI more useful for enterprises by gathering all of an organization's data and placing it in an ontology that it then links to real-world processes and objects.

While the stock is not cheap, trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 39 times, the company has been seeing rapid and accelerating revenue growth, including a surge of 85% last quarter. Given how many use cases there could be for AIP across industries, Palantir has the potential to eventually become one of the largest companies in the world.

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Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.