5 Stocks to Buy in February: Last Year’s Winners Aren’t Done Yet

2026 is well underway and off to a bullish start. The S&P 500 and other major indices are ending January at record highs, and the Russell 2000 (INDEXRUSSELL: RUT), which tracks small-cap stocks, is leading the charge. The main point is that the sector rotation seen over the past 18 months is speeding up. While tech and big tech remain key to the outlook, leadership is shifting to encompass a broader range of names and risk profiles. Five stocks that led in 2025 still have 2026 momentum—and February could offer better pricing.

Advanced Micro Devices Approaches NVIDIA-Like Inflection

Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) share price will end January up more than 25% from its early-month lows. The move, which confirms support at last year’s critical resistance level, affirms the growth outlook implied by the MI450 launch. That launch is scheduled for later in the year and will produce an NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA)-like result for the business, meaning a triple-digit surge in datacenter and, potentially, systemwide growth.

Based on the forecasts, this stock is trading at a deep discount to analysts' forecasts, which are likely cautious. Even so, the sentiment is very bullish, including numerous January coverage initiations, the Moderate Buy rating firming, and price targets trending higher. As it stands, sentiment trends suggest this stock will move to the high-end range, as much as 35% as of early 2026, and high-end targets will be increased by year’s end.

Amprius Technologies Cements Production Capacity Ahead of Q4 Release

Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) stock price is up approximately 50% from its recent lows as markets prepare for the upcoming Q4 fiscal year 2025 (FY2025) earnings release. Slated for late March, it is expected to affirm a strengthening order pipeline, ramping production, and a clearer pathway to profits.

Among recent news is the addition of three new South Korean battery manufacturers to its production alliance, putting it ahead of plans and well on track to achieve its goals, including cost reduction and cash burn. Analysts are optimistic, rating the stock a Moderate Buy with a 35% upside from critical resistance at $12.

Credo Technologies Pulls Back Into Buying Opportunity

Credo Technologies' (NASDAQ: CRDO) stock price pullback is still underway, but presenting what can only be called a buying opportunity. The move is contrary to results and analysts' trends, which are accelerating, outperforming, and strengthening. Data from MarketBeat reveals that coverage increased significantly over the trailing 12 months, sentiment firmed to Buy from Moderate Buy, and the price target trended higher.

Up 5% month-over-month in January, consensus is up nearly 200% year-over-year (YOY), forecasting a nearly 70% upside, with many forecasts pointing to the high end of the range. The catalyst for this move may come with the Q3 FY2026 report, scheduled for early March. Credo will produce strength, as it is central to advanced datacenter technology, AI, and inference.

Bloom Energy Blossom’s Under Data Center Demand

Bloom Energy’s (NYSE: BE) low-emission, high-efficiency fuel cells are perfect for specific applications, including data centers, where a traditional grid connection is a hurdle. They enable quick, low-cost deployment and operations. While not a solution for larger applications, the company is seeing demand increases drive revenue growth and profits.

Bloom Energy accelerated growth sequentially and YOY to over 50% in Q3 and is expected to sustain a high-double-digit pace bordering on hyper-growth in Q4 FY2025 and 2026. Profits will grow faster, underpinning a rapidly improving analysts’ outlook. The 26 MarketBeat tracks rate the stock as a Hold, but coverage is up substantially over the trailing 12 months, sentiment is firming, verging on Moderate Buy, and the consensus price target has increased by 400%. It lags the market, but January forecasts point to another 20% increase in stock price this year.

Applied Digital Breaks Out After Solid Results

Applied Digital’s (NASDAQ: APLD) Q2 FY2026 results were just what the market needed, with revenue up nearly 100% YOY and outperforming consensus estimates. The strength affirmed the robust outlook, which includes the completion of its second campus, which is expected to begin coming online this year.

As it stands, the second campus is sold out or nearly so, with fresh contracts like one with CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) suggesting a third campus will soon be needed. The analysts’ response to the news was bullish, with initiations, upgrades, and price target increases pointing to the high end of the range, suggesting as much as 50% upside from the breakout point.

