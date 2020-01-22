By Brett Owens

Will this bull market actually die of old age this year?

The macro picture is dicey and stock valuations are pricey, but we must stay invested. The stock market goes up about two-thirds of the time. Permabears miss out on compounding and itaEURtms not as easy to be a part-time bear as it sounds.

To illustrate this letaEURtms consider a study by Hulbert Financial. The firm looked at the best aEURoepeak market timersaEURaEUR"the gurus who correctly forecasted the bursting of the Internet bubble in March 2000 and the Great Recession in October 2007.

These were the clairvoyant advisors who had their clients out of stocks and mostly in cash when the S&P 500 was about to be chopped in half. Surely their clients did great over the long haul, given their capital was largely intact at the market bottoms, right?

Wrong. None of these advisors turned in top performances. The reason? While they were good at timing tops, they were terrible at timing bottoms! The bearish advisors didnaEURtmt get their clients back into stocks anywhere near the bottom. They had their capital intact, but they didnaEURtmt deploy itaEUR"and they largely missed out on the epic bull markets that followed these crashes.

Think about the advisors and investors who sold in late December when the aEURoebear marketaEUR became official. They moved to cash at the worst possible moment and have been on the sidelines waiting for a low risk aEURoeretestaEUR of the lows. Mr. Market loves to confuse the most amount of people, and he really outdid himself this time!

Barely a Bear MarketaEUR

