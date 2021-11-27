5 Stay-At-Home Stocks To Watch For The Future of Remote Work

Do You Have These Stay-At-Home Tech Stocks On Your December 2021 Watchlist?

With the resurgence of Covid-19 in many countries worldwide, tech stocks could be gaining investors’ interest again. This comes as Austria enters its fourth nationwide lockdown and the Netherlands reinstates a partial lockdown. Having said that, the Biden administration reiterated that it has no plans to impose another nationwide lockdown in the event of another devastating Covid-19 wave. In light of all this, it is safe to say that tech companies that offer work-from-home (WFH) and remote capabilities to organizations worldwide would continue to thrive despite the ongoing pandemic.

For instance, owning shares of Zoom Video Communications during the onset of the pandemic has been rewarding for many investors. The company’s business soared as businesses scrambled to enable employees to work from home. There’s no denying that companies globally are increasingly investing in infrastructure that would allow for either remote or hybrid work. Just this past week, HP (NYSE: HPQ) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The strong results were driven by strength in the company’s commercial PC business. This shows that enterprises continue to grow despite the pandemic. With all that in mind, could the following tech stocks make their way to your portfolio in the stock market today?

Best Tech Stocks To Watch Right Now

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom needs no introduction, as its name is often synonymous with virtual meetings and meet-ups during the pandemic. The communications technology company allows virtual calls and conferences to take place on its cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform. From team meetings to virtual hang out between friends, the company’s easy-to-use platform has been a choice for many.

Despite a better-than-expected earnings released earlier this week, Zoom stock slid over 14% on Tuesday. For the quarter, the company’s revenue came in 35% higher year-over-year to $1.05 billion. It also predicts its full-year revenue to be in the range of $4.079 billion to $4.081 billion, up 54% year-over-year.

No doubt, the slowing growth and incremental pressure on profitability has troubled both analysts and investors. However, some believe such a pullback is overblown. If you share the sentiment, would you buy ZM stock on dips in the stock market today?

DocuSign

It is safe to say that digital signature company DocuSign is here to stay as remote work becomes a norm for many organizations. DocuSign enables companies and individuals to sign and manage contracts and agreements digitally under its DocuSign Agreement Cloud.

Its range of products under the DocuSign Agreement Cloud also includes DocuSign Insight which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify risks and opportunities within an agreement.

DocuSign posted $511.8 million in revenue for its second fiscal quarter, an increase of 50% year-over-year. Its CFO Cynthia Gaylor said that the company will continue to invest in additional sales capacity. With DocuSign’s current momentum, would you include DOCU stock on your watchlist ahead of its third-quarter earnings on December 2?

Salesforce.com

Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com focuses on providing customer relationship management (CRM) service to its users. Its platform enables a company’s marketing, sales, commerce, service and IT teams to work on one platform and also connect with its customers. The company acquired Slack, a business communication platform popular with remote-working companies earlier this year. It has since integrated its CRM products with Slack, making for a holistic service.

Last month, the company entered into a partnership with Rocket Mortgage, the largest mortgage lender in the US and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT). Rocket Companies vice chairman and CEO Jay Farner said that the partnership will allow Rocket Mortgage to provide an end-to-end ‘mortgage-as-a-service’ solution through the Salesforce Financial Services Cloud platform.

During its fiscal second quarter, Salesforce posted a 23% increase in revenue year-over-year to $6.34 billion. CEO Marc Benioff said that the Delta variant of Covid-19 failed to make a dent in its business. It is safe to say that with cloud platforms, a rise in remote working can only accelerate the platforms’ growth. Keeping that in mind, would you be watching CRM stock ahead of its third-quarter earnings on November 30?

Twilio

Virtual is the word of the day when it comes to living through a global pandemic, which puts Twilio on the list. For starters, Twilio provides a cloud communication platform which utilizes Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that act as intermediaries to allow two entities to communicate to each other. The company has grown steadily since its start in 2008. It now lists, among others, house-sharing platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), virtual marketplace eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), and e-hailing platform Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) as its customers.

The company announced its latest product, Twilio Engage late last month. For those unfamiliar, Engage is a marketing automation platform which combines features such as data integrations, analytics and messaging so that marketers can deliver more personalized digital campaigns. This latest introduction is another step toward investing further in customer engagement platform strategy.

In its recently announced third-quarter results, Twilio reported $740.2 million in revenue, up by 65% year-over-year. Its number of active customers rose by 20% to over 250,000 from 208,000 last year. As Twilio continues to expand on its cloud communication products, TWLO stock is an interesting one to watch.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is a pioneer in the telemedicine and virtual healthcare industry. The company’s products are focused on holistic virtual medical care, which includes physical as well as mental health services. The company recently launched its primary care offering, Primary360, to its users.

For those uninitiated, Primary360 allows its users to choose a primary care provider and work with a care team. Despite the company’s leadership position in the telehealth sector, its stock performance has been underwhelming this week. This could be due to a series of analyst price target cuts.

This past week, Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close slashed his price target for TDOC stock to $160 per share, down from $188 previously. Nevertheless, Close is sticking with his ‘Buy’ rating on the telehealth company.Teladoc reported $522 million in revenue for its third-quarter results, up by 81% year-over-year. For the quarter, the virtual healthcare company recorded a 37% jump year-over-year of virtual visits at 3.9 million visits. With no end in sight to the Covid-19 pandemic, would the recent weakness in TDOC stock present an opportunity to scoop up the tech stock at discount?

