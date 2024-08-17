5 States That Would Benefit the Most From a Kamala Harris Win in November

Kamala Harris is up for a very big promotion. If the vice president wins the election in November, it will also likely be a major economic victory for select states — and, potentially, ease the cost of living for those who live in them.

A combination of her work under the Biden administration and as a longtime California elected official — senator, attorney general, district attorney — could offer clues as to what a President Harris would look like. Since her career accomplishments align more closely with the policies of some states than others, it’s possible a Harris win would be more welcomed in some areas.

“Certain states stand to see significant economic benefits if Kamala Harris is elected, due to her focus on progressive policies, investment in clean energy and support for social equity,” said Ryan Waite, vice president of public affairs at Think Big.

Here’s a look at the top five states he thinks will gain the most if Harris becomes president.

California

“As Kamala Harris’s home state, California would likely see significant economic benefits from her administration’s emphasis on green energy, technology investments and environmental protections,” Waite said. “The state’s strong envirotech sector could see further growth with federal support for clean energy initiatives, which are central to Harris’s economic agenda.”

That’s not the only issue Harris supports that he thinks could benefit the Golden State.

“Additionally, California’s general focus on equity and social justice aligns with Harris’s policy goals, which could lead to increased federal support for social programs and infrastructure improvements,” he said.

President Joe Biden won California in the 2020 presidential election with a landslide 63.5% of the vote.

Minnesota

“With Tim Walz as Harris’s running mate, Minnesota is poised to benefit from their shared economic priorities,” Waite said. “Walz’s track record as governor includes strong support for labor protections, poverty reduction and education investments — all areas that Harris has also championed.”

He said a Harris win could also be advantageous to Minnesota families.

“The state could see increased federal investment in social safety nets, such as expanded child tax credits and paid family leave, which align with Harris and Walz’s policy goals,” he explained. “These initiatives would likely boost Minnesota’s economy, particularly in supporting working families and reducing income inequality.”

In 2020, Biden won Minnesota with 52.4% of the vote.

New York

“New York, with its financial sector and large urban population, could benefit from Harris’s focus on financial regulation, affordable housing and infrastructure investment,” Waite said. “Harris’s policies are expected to emphasize social equity and environmental sustainability, which could lead to increased federal funding for urban development projects in New York City.”

He doesn’t expect that to be the only big win for New York if Harris is elected.

“Additionally, the state’s strong healthcare sector may benefit from Harris’s support for expanding healthcare access and reducing healthcare costs,” he said.

Biden won New York in 2020 with 60.9% of the vote — not a close call.

Michigan

“Michigan’s economy, which is heavily reliant on manufacturing, particularly in the automotive sector, could benefit from Harris’s commitment to supporting the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and clean energy,” Waite said. “Harris’s administration is likely to continue and expand on the Biden administration’s efforts to incentivize EV production, which could revitalize Michigan’s auto industry and create jobs in clean energy and advanced manufacturing.”

Michigan is known as “The Auto Capital of the World” for good reason: The automotive and mobility industry contributes $304 billion per year to Michigan’s economy, according to the Detroit Regional Chamber. Notably, 98 of the top 100 automotive suppliers to North America maintain a presence in Michigan, with 65 making the state their headquarters.

Biden won Michigan — a key swing state — in 2020 with 50.6% of the vote.

Georgia

“Georgia could see economic growth from Harris’s focus on healthcare expansion and infrastructure development,” Waite said. “With policies aimed at expanding Medicaid and investing in rural healthcare, Georgia’s healthcare sector could see a boost, particularly in underserved areas.”

This alone could appeal to many voters, but he said Georgia could see even more benefits from a Harris presidency.

“Additionally, infrastructure investments would improve transportation and logistics networks, supporting economic development across the state,” he said.

Georgia was a close call in the 2020 election, but Biden prevailed with 49.5% of the vote.

Potential Issues for Harris

Despite believing California, Minnesota, New York, Michigan and Georgia have the most to gain from a Harris presidency, Waite said she could face opposition on certain issues in these states.

“A caveat to all of this is that, although Harris has expressed support for a pro-business agenda, some of her rhetoric may cause concern in certain sectors,” he said. “For example, her emphasis on forgiving medical debt and expanding healthcare access could potentially have negative implications for states with large healthcare industries, like New York and California.”

These aren’t the only potential roadblocks the Harris campaign might encounter.

“Furthermore, her commitment to investing in small businesses might raise concerns among larger corporations,” he said. “Interestingly, Harris’s economic agenda so far does not appear to prioritize policies specifically designed to benefit swing states, in contrast to Trump’s focus on economic strategies aimed at securing key battlegrounds.”

As noted above, Biden won all five of these states in the 2020 presidential election. Harris will certainly be looking to do the same in November.

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. For more coverage on this topic, please check out 5 States That Would Likely Benefit the Most Economically From a Second Trump Presidency.

