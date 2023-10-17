Gig work has become increasingly common, with a 230% increase in gig workers over the past two years, according to Agents Only. The progression from 9-to-5 office jobs to freelance, do-anywhere jobs was spurred by the pandemic, and with technology advancements and increased availability of freelance apps, the trend seems here to stay.

Side Gig: Earn Up To $200/Hour With This Easy-To-Start Job, No College Degree Required

Find Out: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

While many gig workers use these jobs to get additional side income, some are looking to be full-time gig workers. No matter how you plan to use this income, it’s important to note that gig workers in some states make more than others. These are the five states where gig workers earn the most, according to Agents Only.

1. Florida

Average annual earnings for gig workers: $13,764

How To Get Free Money: 13 Proven Ways

More: 26 Ways To Make $1,000 Fast – In a Week or Less

2. South Dakota

Average annual earnings for gig workers: $13,747

3. Connecticut

Average annual earnings for gig workers: $12,972

4. New Jersey

Average annual earnings for gig workers: $12,686

5. New York

Average annual earnings for gig workers: $12,670

Data is sourced from Agents Only and is accurate as of Sept. 20, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 States Where Gig Workers Earn the Most Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.