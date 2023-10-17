News & Insights

Personal Finance

5 States Where Gig Workers Earn the Most Money

October 17, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Gig work has become increasingly common, with a 230% increase in gig workers over the past two years, according to Agents Only. The progression from 9-to-5 office jobs to freelance, do-anywhere jobs was spurred by the pandemic, and with technology advancements and increased availability of freelance apps, the trend seems here to stay.

Side Gig: Earn Up To $200/Hour With This Easy-To-Start Job, No College Degree Required
Find Out: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

While many gig workers use these jobs to get additional side income, some are looking to be full-time gig workers. No matter how you plan to use this income, it’s important to note that gig workers in some states make more than others. These are the five states where gig workers earn the most, according to Agents Only.

Photo series of japanese man working from home as a freelancer, making conference calls and discussing projects.

1. Florida

  • Average annual earnings for gig workers: $13,764

How To Get Free Money: 13 Proven Ways
More: 26 Ways To Make $1,000 Fast – In a Week or Less

Millennial photographer working on her photos at home office.

2. South Dakota

  • Average annual earnings for gig workers: $13,747
Dog Walker

3. Connecticut

  • Average annual earnings for gig workers: $12,972
Handsome Black African American Food Delivery Courier Posing in Front of the Camera in a Coffee Shop.

4. New Jersey

  • Average annual earnings for gig workers: $12,686
A young black woman drives a passenger in her car as a professional driver.

5. New York

  • Average annual earnings for gig workers: $12,670

Data is sourced from Agents Only and is accurate as of Sept. 20, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 States Where Gig Workers Earn the Most Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.