5 States With the Most Spam Calls and 5 Ways To Protect Your Money

Spam calls can feel like the majority of calls people receive these days and the impact it can have on your personal finances is devastating, if they succeed. The reality is some states have it worse than others. A team at Inoxoft analyzed the number of reported spam calls in each state on a daily basis for nine months, starting at the beginning of 2024. They also looked at how many spam text messages and voicemails states were receiving daily.

Below are the states bombarded with the most spam — from highest to lowest — and the ways experts recommend preventing spam in the future.

1. North Carolina

Topping the list was North Carolina with 144 calls per 100,000 people. North Carolina reported 15,763 spam calls, with live voice calls being the most common type, totaling 812 calls.

Key tip: Jacob Kalvo, tech expert and cofounder and CEO at Live Proxies, recommended one way that people in North Carolina and beyond can protect themselves from spam is by not posting their personal information. “Never post your number publicly or on low-trust websites, as most scammers scrape such sources for numbers.”

2. Alaska

The Last Frontier saw the second most spam with 49 spam calls per 100,000 people. The state recorded 361 spam calls during the same period, with the majority being text messages at 237.

Key tip: Kalvo advised people getting a lot of spam calls and texts to use their cell phone’s security features. “Mobile carriers use advanced blocking software or features for marking such known spam numbers. Most phones these days come with a feature in them to screen or automatically block suspected spam calls. Take advantage of the tools, for they can prove highly effective.”

3. Connecticut

Connecticut rounds out the top three states suffering from spam. The state got 45 spam calls per 100,000 people, with 1,627 total spam calls reported. The most common type of spam communication was live voice calls, accounting for 1,123 calls.

Key tip: Voice calls can be easily blocked from your phone, which is something Kalvo recommended people do. “You should regularly go through your phone’s call logs and block any persistent numbers aside from spam calls.”

4. Washington

Washington state reported 40 spam calls per 100,000 people and a total of 3,117 spam calls. The state saw the highest number of text messages, with 1,548 messages reported.

Key tip: Kalvo reminded people getting these types of calls that there is advanced action they can take. “Do not be afraid to report spam calls to authorities. Many regions track companies that utilize robocalling and other forms of spam and fine them through their government bodies, such as the FCC in the United States.”

5. Vermont

Both coasts of the U.S. were hit hard with spam calls. Vermont reported 40 spam calls per 100,000 people, totaling 256 spam calls. The majority were text messages, with 145 messages reported.

Key tip: Vermont residents and others receiving too many spam calls and texts have a resource they can use: the National Do Not Call Registry. “This is a government database tracking the phone numbers of individuals who have requested telemarketers not to contact them. Registering is free and open to anyone,” said Ammy Archer, representative at WhistleOut.

