5 States With the Highest (and Lowest) Average Retirement Income: Is It Enough?

Across the U.S., many retirees are struggling to get by or are at least worried about having enough money to last through retirement. Only 44% of retired Americans think they saved enough, according to Schroders, and 58% don’t even know how long their savings will last. Considering that the cost of living varies substantially across the U.S., you might think that retirees in low-cost places are faring better than those in high-cost places. But in general, the average retiree does not have enough retirement income to afford a comfortable retirement in their state, according to a GOBankingRates analysis.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Need Saved To Retire Rich in America’s Largest Cities

Find Out: The Surprising Way You Can Get Guaranteed Retirement Income for Life

Here are the states with the highest and lowest average retirement incomes, along with the amount needed in each state to afford a comfortable retirement, which GOBankingRates calculated based on groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation expenses, plus a 20% buffer to have to have that “comfortable” feeling.

Note that Washington, D.C., has the highest mean retirement income among retirees at $49,072, though you’d need more than twice that amount — $100,326 — to afford a comfortable retirement. That said, the following rankings exclude Washington, D.C. Here are the states with the highest and lowest average retirement income.

States With the Highest Average Retirement Income

Below are the rankings of the top five states based on mean retirement income. As the data shows, the gap between what it takes to afford a comfortable retirement and the average retirement income varies substantially, with Virginia faring the best among these states.

Learn More: 5 Places in America To Retire That Are Just as Cheap as Mexico, Portugal and Costa Rica

Trending Now: 4 States Retirees Are Moving to in 2024 That Aren’t Arizona or Florida

Alaska

Mean retirement income: $42,676

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $86,796

Difference between mean and comfortable annual retirement income: $44,120

Discover More: I’m a Florida Native: 3 Financial Reasons I Won’t Retire Here

Maryland

Mean retirement income: $40,129

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,621

Difference between mean and comfortable annual retirement income: $40,492

California

Mean retirement income: $38,967

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $100,603

Difference between mean and comfortable annual retirement income: $61,636

Hawaii

Mean retirement income: $37,825

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $129,189

Difference between mean and comfortable annual retirement income: $91,364

Explore More: Early Retirement: Here’s How Much Savings Is Needed To Retire by 40 in Every State

Virginia

Mean retirement income: $37,730

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,284

Difference between mean and comfortable annual retirement income: $32,554

States With the Lowest Average Retirement Income

Below are the rankings of the five states with the lowest mean retirement income, ranked backward from the 50th state to the 46th. Here too, even though the cost of living is lower than it is in the states with the most retirement income, there are still substantial gaps. In some cases, the gaps are even larger than in more expensive states.

Indiana

Mean retirement income: $23,466

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,652

Difference between mean and comfortable annual retirement income: $39,186

Read More: I Retired in My 50s: Here’s My Monthly Budget

West Virginia

Mean retirement income: $24,639

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,142

Difference between mean and comfortable annual retirement income: $33,503

Arkansas

Mean retirement income: $24,932

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,403

Difference between mean and comfortable annual retirement income: $36,471

Iowa

Mean retirement income: $25,913

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,513

Difference between mean and comfortable annual retirement income: $36,600

Check Out: 4 Overpriced Products Retirees Shouldn’t Waste Their Money

Mississippi

Mean retirement income: $26,300

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,264

Difference between mean and comfortable annual retirement income: $34,964

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2022: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home;” (2) annual spending on housing, defined as “shelter;” (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as “gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” AND “other vehicle expenses;” (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as “utilities, fuels, and public services;” and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q1 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget, with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 10, 2024.

GOBankingRates used the 2022 American Community Survey to find the mean (average) retirement income in every state. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 4, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 States With the Highest (and Lowest) Average Retirement Income: Is It Enough?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.