5-Star Analyst Picks These Two Stocks From His Repertoire

The prevailing economic landscape is riddled with pain for investors in the capital markets. If record-high inflation levels have not been enough, the woes are expected to compound with an impending recession on the horizon.

In such an environment, following the path of a market expert can be a smart choice. Here, we have used the TipRanks’ Expert Center, which brings together the top minds from Wall Street and their picks that can be considered by investors.

In today’s Expert Spotlight Piece, our focus is on Timothy Arcuri. Timothy Arcuri is a Managing Director at leading financial services company UBS. Arcuri’s primary area of focus is the semiconductors space in the U.S. region. Arcuri has been in the market for more than two decades with notable former stints in organizations like Citi and Cowen and Company. Notably, the analyst has been named to the All-America Research Team eleven times since 2004.

How Does Arcuri Fare Among Other TipRanks Experts?

According to the TipRanks Star Ranking System, Timothy Arcuri ranks #11 out of 7,924 analysts in the TipRanks universe and #20 among 20,710 overall experts, including hedge fund managers, Wall Street analysts, corporate insiders, financial bloggers, and individual investors.

Arcuri has a success rate of 67% and an average return per rating of 27.3%.

The analyst’s average returns relative to the S&P 500 and the benchmark sector stand at 15.9% and 10%, respectively.

Notably, according to TipRanks, Arcuri’s most profitable pick has been Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) between August 14, 2019, to August 14, 2020, generating an impressive return of 158.9%.

Now, let’s have a look at his two top picks.

Based out of Boise, ID, Micron Technology is a computer memory and computer data storage producer.

Presently, the company commands a market cap of $66.04 billion. Meanwhile, the company's dividend yield stands at 0.51%.

Micron Technology’s recent results for the third quarter were impressive, with both revenue and earnings surpassing estimates. Revenues for the quarter came in at $8.64 billion, rising 16.4% from the prior year. Further, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.59, which denotes a year-over-year growth of 37.8%.

Notably, the company is slated to report its fourth-quarter results on September 27 with an EPS forecast of $1.71.

Arcuri reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $90, which implies upside potential of 52.2% from current levels. The analyst enjoys a success rate of 56% and an average profit of 25.4% on the stock.

According to the analyst, all the downside of the stock has been priced in so far. The analyst remarked that the stock remains poised for an upside due to a rise in demand for server components.

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 20 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The MU average price target of $80.91 implies the stock has upside potential of 36.8% from current levels. Shares have declined 25.2% over the past year.

Based out of Santa Clara, CA, Applied Materials supplies equipment, services, and software to manufacture semiconductor chips.

Applied Materials' market cap stands at $79.33 billion while it also has an attractive dividend yield of 1.07%,

The company’s latest financial results for the second quarter showed growth but missed estimates. Revenues for the quarter came in at $6.25 billion, up 12% from the prior year, while EPS jumped 13.5% from the previous year to $1.85.

The company is slated to report its results for the third quarter on August 18. The EPS forecast for the third quarter is pegged at $1.78.

Notably, Arcuri reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $100, which implies upside potential of 9.7% from current levels. The analyst enjoys a success rate of 69% and an average profit of 18.9% on the stock.

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 16 Buys and five Holds. The AMAT average price target of $142.95 implies upside potential of 56.8% from current levels. Shares have declined 32.8% over the past year.

Conclusion

With the semiconductor chip shortage situation improving, a bet on the industry can be a prudent choice for investors. Keeping that in mind, Timothy Arcuri’s storied experience in the space and his two top picks can be taken into consideration by investors as viable investment picks.

