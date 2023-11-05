5 Sports Cars To Consider Buying Now

The hug of the road. The velocity into the curve. The need for speed. You do not need to be a NASCAR or Formula1 driver to experience these sensations in your vehicle. All you really need is a sports car that can quench your need for speed without draining your wallet in the process. But what exactly makes a reasonably priced sports car?

For Peter Dubois, the general manager with Find By Plate, sports cars are appealing for a number of reasons, but it all boils down to this: “…it’s exterior and interior sleek designs, sophisticated, classy and neck turning aesthetic appeal, and also their close detail to [ensure] user’s comfort,” he said, while also noting that “classy doesn’t always have to be spelt by expensive and unaffordable.”

Here is a list of a few sports cars that are both reasonably priced for their year, make and models, as well as well-reviewed by drivers. Best news of all-each car is under the price of $50,000.

Chevrolet Camaro

Average Price: $29,000

A classic American muscle car with a history of turning heads and capturing the public attention for nearly 50 years. That’s because it has a reputation for powerful engines, affordable price and no one can help but to be captivated by its unique iconic styling.

“The base Camaro is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged inline-four engine that produces 275 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque,” explained Steven Fulkerson, the owner of White Lab Automotive Restoration and Performance. “If you want more power, you can opt for the Camaro SS, which comes with a 6.2L V8 engine that produces 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque.”

“The distinctly bold design of this sports car exterior makes it a neck turner,” added Dubois. “Featuring an eye-catching tail light design and an aggressive front grill. Then on the interior, its microsuede trimmings balances off on Recaro seats, giving a fun, sleek and comfortable

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Average Price: Under $30,000

“Well known for its lightweight and agility, this all-too popular sports car is famous for its fun driving experience,” Dubois said, pointing to the vehicle’s amazing record of success in moto sport. “This affordable and yet very responsive car is designed with a mind to ensure comfort.”

“Beginning its journey in the late 1980s, this car has charmed enthusiasts with its purity of design and driving dynamics,” echoed Patryk Doornebos, the owner of Car Triple. “Lightweight, agile and always ready for a spirited drive, the Miata embodies the essence of a classic roadster. With a starting price well under $30K, it remains unbeatable in terms of value for money.”

Toyota GR86

Average Price: Under $30,000

The GR86 is powered by a 2.4L boxer engine that produces 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. And that’s just the start of its full package of features that exceed expectations on the road.

“This sleek, sophisticated and very reasonably priced neck turner sports car, comes with attractive ultra-modern features including an 8-speaker audio system, an 8-inch touch screen, and a digital gauge cluster on the inside,” Dubois said. “It also comes with a keyless start button, altogether giving a very pleasurable driving experience.”

Subaru WRX

Average Price: Under $32,000

The Subaru WRX is one of the most fun sports cars to drive due to its lightweight chassis, rear-wheel drive, and a manual transmission standard. It’s also one of the most affordable ones you can buy on the market today.

“This iconic sports car is the answer to a seamless curvy road experience,” explained Dubois. “Though being a little rough on the edges, this ride offers enhanced brisk acceleration. Its turbo charged engine also helps produce more power, making this sports sedan a speed machine.”

Ford Mustang

Average Price: $33,000-Mid $40Ks

This iconic and very reasonably priced sports car is famous for its inside out detail to user’s comfort, according to Dubois. “Its stunning design, makes for its wider audience reach and appeal,” he said, including that the car is “designed in a manner that affords a liberating driving experience.”

If you’re looking for more of a souped-up model, consider the GT, which Doornebos called an “unparalleled blend of raw power, heritage and modern tech.

“With its V8 engine and the ability to push you back into your seat, the Mustang GT is a testament to great performance,” he explained. “Priced starting in the mid-$40Ks, it’s a muscle car that promises thrill without burning a hole in your pocket.”

