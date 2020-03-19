InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

[Editor’s note: “5 Speculative Penny Stocks Under $5 That Deserve Your Attention in March” is regularly updated to include the most relevant information available.]

As I’ve said many times before, stocks in the under $5 crowd (or “penny stocks”) should be avoided by risk-adverse investors, since they are inherently risky. That’s especially true today, with financial markets across the globe falling with velocity not seen, ever, on escalating concerns that the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak and plunging oil prices will send the global economy into a recession (that’s probably already happened, actually).

But, that’s not terribly important. It doesn’t matter if the economy is in a recession today or not. What matters is how long this recession lasts, and what the rebound will look like.

If, like me, you see the coronavirus contagion being contained within the next few months, and the economy rebounding with vigor on the back of tremendous monetary and fiscal stimulus in the second-half of the year, then now is the time to start buying stocks in anticipation of that rebound (don’t buy all at once; this market is too volatile for that — instead, gradually roll into dips over time).

And, if you are a particularly risk-seeking investor, then now is the time to start buying penny stocks. If stocks do rise, then penny stocks will rise by more, because these are the stocks that investors love to sell when markets are falling, and love to buy when markets are rising.

With that in mind, some of the top penny stocks that deserve your attention in March — and could bounce when markets reverse course — include:

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG )

(NASDAQ: ) Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY )

(NASDAQ: ) Nio (NYSE: NIO )

(NYSE: ) Telaria (NYSE: TLRA )

) Express (NYSE:EXPR)

I think that these penny stocks have a decent chance of exploding higher once markets recover. Much like wearables maker Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), which went from under $3 to over $6 in a matter of months in late 2019 thanks to an acquisition. Or online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER), which went from $4 to $40 over the course of 2019 as the company’s core business gained impressive momentum.

Still, because these are high-risk, high-reward stocks, I would stay from these stocks if your risk tolerance is low, or if you can’t stomach volatility. I’d also caution against buying these stocks here and now amid such market turbulence.

Instead, wait for the clouds to clear. Wait for volatility to settle down. See how the coronavirus situation plays out. See how the oil situation plays out. Then, once the risks clear and the outlook improves, consider taking small positions in these speculative plays.

Penny Stocks Under $5: Plug Power (PLUG)

Source: Halfpoint/ShutterStock.com

Stock price as of this writing: $3.10

One penny stock which has gone from red-hot to ice-cold in 2020 — and which could get red-hot again in coming months — is hydrogen fuel cell maker (HFC) Plug Power.

The bull thesis at Plug Power is pretty simple. Hydrogen fuel cells have been around for a long time as a clean energy solution. But, they’ve lagged electric batteries in terms of mainstream clean energy adoption, for various reasons ranging from safety concerns to a lack of charging infrastructure.

That’s changing today. Hydrogen fuel cells, which have become increasingly safe over the past few years amid technological improvements, are gaining significant traction in the material handling industry, where these fuel cells are actually better than electric batteries because they deliver more power for longer times at lower costs.

That’s why huge companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are increasingly deploying Plug Power’s HFC forklifts in their warehouses. More companies are quickly joining suit, too, amid increasing pressure on companies to find cost-effective ways to reduce carbon emissions. For example, Plug Power just landed a third big anchor customer in 2020, which many analysts speculate to be Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Because of all this momentum, PLUG stock initially rose about 80% in 2020 through mid-February. Shares have since come crashing down by 50% amid the coronavirus outbreak. But, during that stretch, all Plug Power has done is report strong fourth quarter numbers which included huge billings and profit growth, and underscored that huge growth is here to stay for a lot longer.

So, if/when current market turbulence passes, consider buying the dip in PLUG stock as a long-term speculative play on hydrogen full cell technology.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Source: Shutterstock

Stock price as of this writing: $4.60

No one is shopping right now, and so shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have plummeted 70% year-to-date into penny stock territory.

But, this sell-off is a gross overreaction to near-term pain.

Zooming out, the coronavirus outbreak won’t last forever. Strict quarantining in South Korea and China stopped new spread of the virus within two to three months. Most of China has already resumed normal life. The U.S. is now deploying social distancing measures which should produce similar results, and help put this virus to bed by the summer.

Thus, Bed Bath & Beyond is looking at one to two really bad quarters. Thereafter, the company will resume its turnaround plan based on cost-cutting, store upgrades and closures, e-commerce build-out, and omni-channel development.

In sum, those turnaround initiatives will gain traction in the back-half of 2019, and drive sales stabilization and margin improvement. In response to those favorable developments, BBBY stock will rebound.

Nio (NIO)

Source: xiaorui / Shutterstock.com

Stock price as of this writing: $2.40

Chinese premium electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio has been on a roller coaster ride over the past year and a half. While this roller coaster ride is currently in the middle of a huge downturn, it increasingly looks like the next move is a big upswing.

Of course, NIO isn’t selling a lot of cars right now. China’s economy essentially ground to a halt in January and February. Consumers weren’t going outside, let alone buying cars. It should be no surprise, then, that Nio management guided for first quarter deliveries to be down more than 50% quarter-over-quarter.

But, before coronavirus hit NIO, the company was on a tear. In the fourth quarter, deliveries rose more than 70% sequentially, powered by rising ES6 demand (it’s the number one selling electric SUV in China) and rebounding ES8 demand. Revenues rose 60% sequentially, paced by largely stable average selling prices. Gross margins inched up from the third quarter. So did vehicle margins. Adjusted net loss narrowed versus the same quarter a year ago, and the balance sheet scored some big funding from Hefei’s city government.

All of these trends should resume once life gets back to normal in China.

It already is. China has effectively stopped the spread of coronavirus in its country. Chinese consumers are back to work. Restaurants and shops are open. Consumers are spending again.

This “return to normal” will spark a rebound in NIO’s growth trajectory. The company will report far better second quarter, third quarter, and fourth quarter numbers. As they do, the stock will rebound.

Telaria (TLRA)

Source: Shutterstock

Stock price as of this writing: $4.79

Small-cap Telaria has plunged into penny stock territory amid the coronavirus outbreak. This plunge seems overdone, and the long-term bull thesis at current levels is quite mouth-watering.

Telaria is an ad tech company that runs something called a video management platform, or VMP. The purpose of the VMP is to help streaming platforms maximize the value of their video ad inventory.

Think Hulu. They have a bunch of ad inventory. They need to maximize it. Telaria helps them do that, by leveraging user and brand analytics to always put the right ad in front of the right customer, thereby increasing ad relevance and conversion.

Essentially, Telaria is a targeted, sell-side ad platform for streaming platforms.

Long term, this company has huge potential. In 2019, marketers spent about $71 billion on linear TV ads. Only $3.8 billion were spent on streaming TV ads. But, consumers are shifting their engagement from linear to streaming TV. Ad dollars will follow suit over the next decade, implying an inflow of billions of dollars into the streaming TV ad space within the next few years.

Telaria did just $68 million in revenue last year. Thus, this company has a huge opportunity to drive explosive revenue growth for many years to come, the likes of which should power TLRA stock far higher than where it trades today.

Express (EXPR)

Source: Shutterstock

Stock price as of this writing: $1.50

The management team over at apparel retailer Express recently announced a bold turnaround plan, which includes speeding up product launch times, closing stores, and gutting a bunch of expenses. If they pull it off — and I think they can — then EXPR stock could soar from today’s $1.50 price tag.

Sure, no one is shopping today because of the coronavirus. And Express’ first quarter numbers will be disastrous.

But this company has a strong enough balance sheet (over $200 million in cash and no debt) to withstand awful first quarter numbers, and absorb the losses without risking insolvency.

Thus, once things will get back to normal, Express will get back to normal, too. The transformation plan will play out. If it plays out as planned, it will produce a slimmer, better, and more profitable retailer… with a far higher stock price.

So, I’d consider buying the dip in EXPR after virus fears fade away.

Luke Lango is a Markets Analyst for InvestorPlace. He has been professionally analyzing stocks for several years, previously working at various hedge funds and currently running his own investment fund in San Diego. A Caltech graduate, Luke has consistently been recognized as one of the world’s top stock pickers by various other analysts and platforms, and has developed a reputation for leveraging his technology background to identify growth stocks that deliver outstanding returns. Luke is also the founder of Fantastic, a social discovery company backed by an LA-based internet venture firm. As of this writing, he was long PLUG and NIO.

