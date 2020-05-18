Even though FAANG and most of the big cap stocks have already reported first quarter earnings, this week is among the most important of the entire earnings season because of the retailers.

Big, and small, retail is on tap to report this week, including some of the best retailers in the business.

While we pretty much know that business was severely impacted in March by the coronavirus shutdowns, how is the second quarter shaping up?

And what is happening for those retailers who shut down all of their stores, but are now in the early stages of reopening?

All investors should be listening in on these conference calls, as companies usually provide much more information on the calls than what is contained in the press release.

These 5 companies have some of the best earnings charts in the retail industry.

Will they be Earnings All-Stars again this quarter?

5 Spectacular Retail Earnings Charts

1. Walmart WMT has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years but one of those was last quarter. Still, Walmart has been on the front lines as an essential business both with brick and mortar and its delivery business through the coronavirus crisis. Shares are not cheap, with a forward P/E of 25. Are they finally worth the premium?

2. Home Depot HD has been at the top of the retail industry for the last several years. It has remained open as an essential business in the United States during the coronavirus crisis. Americans are spending more time at home than ever. Will they be buying gardening equipment and planning to put in that new kitchen after all? Home Depot hasn’t missed in 5 years. Will shares break out to new highs on the report?

3. Boot Barn Holdings BOOT was one of the hottest specialty retailers of 2019, with double digit comparables. Shares were equally as hot, soaring to new highs before they plunged during the coronavirus crisis. While earnings estimates have been slashed for this year and next, BOOT is still cheap with a forward P/E of just 15.6. Is this a buying opportunity in a quality retail name?

4. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK is the maker of UGG, Teva and Hoka One One, has a great earnings track record with just 1 miss in 5 years, which was back in 2017. In the fiscal third quarter, which was the holiday quarter, all three of its brands saw record revenue and the company raised its full year fiscal guidance. But then coronavirus hit. What is happening to sales now? Deckers has a forward P/E of just 17.7. Is this a buying opportunity?

5. The TJX Companies TJX which operates TJMaxx, Marshalls and Home Goods was hitting new all-time highs just before the coronavirus. It has a great earnings surprise track record, with just 1 miss since Zacks data began in 2016. Shares are still well off the pre-COVID highs. Is TJX a deal?



