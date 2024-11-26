Third quarter 2024 earnings season is winding down. All of the Magnificent 7 stocks have now reported earnings. However, the end of November and beginning of December will still see a slew of specialty retailers and some surprising technology juggernauts.

5 Earnings All-Stars

All five of these companies are earnings all-stars. Two have perfect 5-year earnings track records. That’s impressive given that there was a pandemic in 2020 which tripped up many companies, for obvious reasons.

The other three companies also have great earnings surprise track records, with just 1 or 2 misses over the last 5 years. That, too, is impressive given the pandemic, supply chain problems, and interest rate increases over that period.

Can these companies keep their streaks going?

5 Spectacular Earnings Charts to Finish Earnings Season

1. Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL )

Dell Technologies has a great earnings surprise track record. It has beat 10 quarters in a row and only has one miss in the last 5 years.

Shares of Dell are rallying again. It’s up 88.4% year-to-date. But Dell is still attractively priced with a forward P/E of 18.4. Investors also get a dividend, yielding 1.2%.

Will Dell beat again?

2. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. ( CRWD )

CrowdStrike has a perfect 5-year earnings surprise track record. That’s impressive.

Shares of CrowdStrike are up 42.4% year-to-date. It’s testing the all-time highs again. CrowdStrike isn’t cheap. It has a forward P/E of 102.7.

Will CrowdStrike beat again?

3. Salesforce, Inc. ( CRM )

Salesforce also has a perfect 5-year earnings surprise track record. That’s impressive, as well. Not many companies have held onto their perfect earnings streaks given the pandemic.

Shares of Salesforce are up 29% year-to-date and breaking out to new all-time highs. Salesforce isn’t cheap, but trades with a forward P/E of 34, which is in-line with its peers.

Will Salesforce beat again?

4. Lululemon Athletica Inc. ( LULU )

Lululemon has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2020, just after the pandemic broke out. For a retailer that had to deal with supply chain challenges, that’s an impressive streak.

Shares of Lululemon are down 36.1% year-to-date on questions about new challengers in athleisure. Lululemon is attractively priced. It trades with a forward P/E of 22.6.

Will Lululemon beat the earnings consensus again?

5. Ulta Beauty, Inc. ( ULTA )

Ulta Beauty has only missed twice in the last 5 years. The first miss was in 2020, just after the pandemic hit. But the second miss was last quarter. It’s still, however, an impressive record.

Shares of Ulta Beauty have tanked this year, falling 26% year-to-date. But Ulta Beauty is cheap, with a forward P/E of 14.7. Berkshire Hathaway bought, and then sold, shares of Ulta Beauty earlier this year.

Will Ulta Beauty turn it around and beat this quarter?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of LULU and ULTA in her personal portfolio.]

