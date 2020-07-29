This is a big week for earnings with over 900 companies reporting including the rest of FAANG and many of the hot big cap stocks from drug makers, to restaurants, to retailers, and financials.

Many of the “hot” growth names are reporting but they’re not all in technology.

Drug makers, retail, and restaurants are also doing well in this recovery rally.

These 5 companies are busting out to new highs heading into their earnings reports.

Can they keep up this momentum after they report earnings?

5 Spectacular Earnings Charts

1. Lam Research LRCX has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was last quarter. That didn’t stop the shares, however, as they continue to hit new 5-year highs. Is it priced for perfection again?

2. Eli Lilly LLY has only missed twice since 2017. Shares are up more than 22% year-to-date as it was considered a safe haven. But is valuation a favor now?

3. Apple AAPL has a great earnings surprise track record. It has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was back in 2016. These shares are up over 28% year-to-date but they’re no longer cheap. Apple has a forward P/E of 30.

4. Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK owns several hot brands including UGG and HokaOneOne. It has only one miss over the last 5 years and it was back in 2017. While it has retail stores, it also has online sales capabilities. Can it beat again?

5. YumChina YUMC has only missed once since its spin-off in 2016. Shares are busting out to new all-time highs as the Chinese economy has bounced back from its coronavirus shutdown. Will YumChina keep its momentum?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.