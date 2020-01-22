Fourth quarter earnings season picks up steam this week with dozens of financial companies, some big cap blue chips, and the first of the FAANG stocks, all reporting earnings.

While Netflix, the first of the FAANG to report, will get a lot of ink, there are other big cap companies that could also set the tone for the week.

Several of these companies have perfect 5-year earnings surprise track records, which isn’t easy to do.

Abd all of them are trading at, or near, their 5-year highs.

5 Spectacular Earnings Charts

1. Procter & Gamble PG hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. Shares had been treading water for several years before finally taking off in 2018 and 2019. They are trading at 5-year highs. But they’re no longer cheap, at 25x forward earnings. Are the shares too hot to handle?

2. Comcast CMCSA has only missed one time in 5 years, which is also a great earnings surprise track record. Shares have spiked to new 5-year highs in 2020. Valuation is still attractive, with a forward P/E of just 14.4.

3. VF Corporation VFC is one of the first retailers to report earnings after the holiday season. It has some of the hottest brands out there, including North Face and Vans. Shares are trading near 5-year highs even though it’s coming off an earnings miss last quarter.

4. Intel INTC has an outstanding earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. Shares have busted out to new 5-year highs on optimism that the semiconductor industry has seen a cycle low. It’s trading at just 12.6x forward earnings.

5. Intuitive Surgical ISRG was a darling of Wall Street for several years on the strength of the sales of the Da Vinci surgical system, until 2019 when two earnings misses in a row stalled the shares. They are busting out to new highs in 2020 though. Are they back on track?

