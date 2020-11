Earnings season is beginning to wind down now but there’s still plenty of action on the calendar.

There will still be over 250 companies reporting earnings this week, including many of the important retailers, including the home remodeling retailers, furniture, department store and “essential” retailers that sell food alongside other products like tennis shoes and videogames.

The group of companies reporting includes 5 that have spectacular charts.

Not only have their beaten nearly every quarter for years, but they’re busting out to new 5-year highs.

And they’re not all in technology either.

It’s not easy to beat quarter after quarter, through a recession and a pandemic.

Will they be able to do it again and keep their momentum?

5 Spectacular Break-Out Earnings Charts

1. NVIDIA NVDA has only missed once since Zacks data began in 2017 and it was back in 2018. Shares are up 128% year-to-date and are at 5-year highs. It’s one of the hottest stocks on the Street. Can it continue to rally?

2. Copart CPRT is in the hot online vehicle auction industry. It has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years so it has a good earnings surprise track record. Shares are up 27.8% year-to-date and are near 5-year highs. Is it too hot to handle?

3. Keysight Technologies KEYS has only missed one time since 2017. Impressive. Shares are up 14.5% year-to-date and are at new 5-year highs. It’s trading at just 22x forward earnings. Can it extend the breakout into 2021?

4. Canadian Solar CSIQ has beat on earnings 6 of the last 7 quarters. Solar investors have been waiting for years for the shares to get out of their narrow trading range. Finally, in 2020, they have. Shares have soared 79.6% in 2020 to new 5-year highs. Is this solar breakout for real?

5. Williams Sonoma WSM is one of the pandemic winners as consumers buy furniture, small appliances like bread and coffee makers as well as food products. Williams Sonoma owns the hottest furniture brand on the Street in West Elm. It also has a hot earnings surprise record with just 1 miss in the last 5 years, back in 2016. Shares are up 31% year-to-date and are near 5-year highs. Is the focus on home going to fade in 2021?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of WSM in her personal portfolio.]

