5 Space Stocks Face a Brutal Correction: Which Ones Are Still Buys?

The space trade has endured one of the most violent resets of any sector this year. When SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) debuted on the Nasdaq on June 12, the most anticipated IPO in history triggered a double-digit percentage single-day plunge across many space stocks as capital rotated into the new listing. Then SpaceX itself joined the wreckage, with SPCX shares down nearly 50% from their mid-June post-IPO peak. The names that rode the pre-IPO euphoria have been repriced mercilessly, with drawdowns across the group ranging from 50% to more than 70%.

That kind of destruction forces a question worth answering honestly: which of these stocks are genuine opportunities at these levels, and which remain expensive or broken despite the discounts? Notably, some analysts have argued this is the best time in a generation to buy space and defense stocks. To sort that out, each of the five names below is measured against the same screen: how far it has fallen, what investors are paying per dollar of sales, whether the underlying economics actually work, and what the overall analyst actions signal.

Rocket Lab: The Best Business, Still Priced Like It

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) closed Monday, July 27, down almost 56% from its 52-week high of $151 and is now down close to 4% for the year. The operational story has barely missed a beat through the decline, though. The company recently announced a record $266 million contract with the Space Force for hypersonic test launches. The pending $8 billion Iridium acquisition would add recurring services revenue; Neutron remains on track for its debut later this year, and Q2 earnings are expected on Aug. 10.

The complication is that even after losing more than half its value, RKLB still trades at more than 64 times its $601.8 million in annual sales, with a trailing net loss of $198.2 million. Piper Sandler's mid-July Neutral initiation at $83 made exactly this point: expensive is a description of price versus fundamentals, not price versus the old high.

Heavy insider selling, including large sales from CEO Peter Beck, has not helped sentiment either. The broader consensus remains Moderate Buy with a $110.29 average target. Still, the verdict here requires patience. Rocket Lab is the highest-quality business in the group, and long-term investors buying today are getting a far better price than anyone got in May. They should do so knowing the valuation still assumes Neutron succeeds and Iridium integrates cleanly.

AST SpaceMobile: Fresh Upgrades Meet the Sector's Most Extreme Valuation

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is down close to 57% from its high of $133.86 and down close to 20% this year. Interestingly, the same Piper Sandler analyst who flagged Rocket Lab's valuation initiated AST SpaceMobile at Overweight with a $100 target in mid-July. And just two days later, B. Riley upgraded the stock to Buy with an $85 target. And the bull case is genuinely exciting for the company: a direct-to-smartphone satellite network with eight to ten BlueBird satellites already operational and the next batch launching in August, backed by partners including Vodafone and Rakuten.

But the full analyst picture is more divided than those headlines suggest. The consensus rating sits at just Hold, with three sell ratings still on the tape and an average target of $86.95. And the baseline numbers demand respect for the risk. ASTS trades at more than 300 times trailing sales of just $70.9 million, with a trailing loss of $341 million, a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, and a fresh $1.15 billion convertible notes raise adding dilution. There’s also elevated skepticism around the company, with short sellers holding almost 20% of the float.

The verdict: for aggressive investors who believe the network scales, the fresh endorsements and August launch cadence make this a legitimate potential speculative buy. But for anyone who needs current fundamentals to justify a position, it likely does not qualify yet.

Redwire: The Only Name Still Green, and the Cheapest by Far

Redwire (NYSE: RDW) is the outlier on this list in more than one way. The stock is down a punishing 67% from its 52-week high of $26.64, the second-deepest drawdown of the group. But despite that immense drawdown, it remains up over 13% year to date, the only name here still positive for 2026. That odd combination reflects how extreme the spring spike was, not weakness in the underlying story.

On paper and at an initial glance, Redwire stands apart. It trades at roughly 6 times trailing sales, by far the cheapest multiple of the group, and carries a relatively clean balance sheet, with debt-to-equity recently sitting near 0.1. The business is also well-diversified, spanning space infrastructure, a growing defense drone franchise anchored by the NATO Penguin Mk3 award, and first-mover work in space-based pharmaceutical research.

The analyst picture supports the case: the consensus across 12 analysts is Moderate Buy, with an average target of $15.44, implying close to 75% upside. The company is still deeply unprofitable on a trailing basis, and ongoing selling from its insiders is the honest caveat here. The verdict: on a pure risk-reward basis, Redwire screens as one of the most compelling buy opportunities, along with Rocket Lab, for risk-tolerant investors.

Intuitive Machines: The Deepest Drawdown Hides a Margin Problem

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) has fallen further than anything on this list, closing at $13.31 on Monday, July 27, more than 72% below its 52-week high and down almost 20% for the year. As covered by MarketBeat earlier this year, the lunar franchise has real substance: a sixth NASA CLPS award in a moon-base program worth nearly $600 million across three firms, a record $1.1 billion backlog, and trailing annual revenue of $328 million.

But the screen exposes a problem the headlines do not. For Q1 2026, the company posted quarterly gross profit margins of roughly 16%, meaning the company keeps less than 20 cents of every revenue dollar before overhead. Revenue growth without economics is how a stock earns a 71% drawdown, and it is why the consensus rating remains a Hold today. Short interest, at nearly 40% of the float, is the highest in the group, and insider selling has been relentless all year, including repeated sales by the co-founder and chairman and multimillion-dollar disposals by the CEO. For LUNR, the initial, objective verdict is that it belongs in the "may not be" column until gross margins show durable improvement. Cheap-looking is not the same as cheap.

Voyager Technologies: The Starlab Option, With an Aug. 3 Test

Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) closed Monday, July 27, essentially flat for the year and down close to 50% from its high of $52.40, the smallest drawdown of the five. The long-term draw remains its majority stake in Starlab, the commercial space station positioned to succeed the ISS when it retires in 2030, alongside a newly completed Astrobotic acquisition that immediately brought a $298 million NASA contract with it. The contract cadence has been impressive, with Sandia National Laboratories and an agentic-AI platform award landing this month alone.

The economics, however, look uncomfortably similar to LUNR's. Net margins sit at negative 72%, and the trailing loss of over $100 million is large against just $166 million in annual sales. On paper, Wall Street remains constructive, with a Moderate Buy consensus across 13 analysts and an average target of $43.64. But the most recent signal cut the other way: Morgan Stanley moved the stock to Underweight with a $39 target on July 15, even as Wedbush and BTIG initiated targets of $46 and $55 the prior month. With a beta of 4.13 and roughly 25% of the float sold short, the stock will move violently on its Q2 report, due Aug. 3, the nearest catalyst of any name here. The verdict: a watchlist name, not yet a buy. The report on Aug. 3 will show whether the raised 2026 guidance is translating into better economics.

Sorting the Buys From the Rest

Applying a single initial screen across five stocks yields a good first-layer pecking order and helps separate real value from value traps. Redwire offers the best combination of valuation, balance sheet, and diversification for those willing to accept the losses still on the books. Rocket Lab is the franchise worth owning for the long haul, provided buyers accept they could still be paying a slight premium for it. AST SpaceMobile is a defensible speculation for aggressive investors, and nothing more conservative than that. Voyager needs its upcoming earnings report to make the case. And Intuitive Machines, despite the deepest discount, has the weakest economics of the group and the least urgency to own.

The correction created real opportunities, but it did not make everything cheap, and with earnings from three of these names landing in the first two weeks of August, the market is about to referee these objective verdicts in real time.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.