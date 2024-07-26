5 Southern States Where $1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts the Longest

One million dollars has long been thought of as the ideal retirement nest egg, but the truth is that in many states, that won’t be enough to last through retirement for most people. The cost of living is on the rise and many people are now living multiple decades in retirement, so that $1 million may run out quicker than you think.
Read Next: Grant Cardone: $5 Million Is Now the Magic Number for Retirement Savings
For You: The Surprising Way You Can Get Guaranteed Retirement Income for Life
To determine how long $1 million in retirement savings would last in every state, GOBankingRates calculated the average annual expenditures for retirees. In the most expensive state — Hawaii — a $1 million nest egg would last less than 10 years. On the flip side, in the states where $1 million lasts the longest, $1 million will last over 19 years — and many of them happen to be in the South.
Here’s a look at the Southern states where $1 million in retirement savings last the longest.
1. West Virginia
- Annual groceries cost: $4,701
- Annual housing cost: $7,284
- Annual utilities cost: $4,067
- Annual transportation cost: $4,528
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,163
- Total annual expenditures: $49,261
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 3 months, 19 days
Trending: 40 States Where You’ll Feel the Biggest Social Security Increase This Year
Explore More: 6 Expenses Retirees Never Regret Keeping in Their Budgets, According to Experts
2. Mississippi
- Annual groceries cost: $4,644
- Annual housing cost: $8,488
- Annual utilities cost: $3,685
- Annual transportation cost: $4,216
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,427
- Total annual expenditures: $50,128
How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 11 months, 12 days
Find Out: I’m Retired and Regret My Frugal Retirement — Here’s Why
3. Oklahoma
- Annual groceries cost: $4,519
- Annual housing cost: $8,313
- Annual utilities cost: $4,003
- Annual transportation cost: $4,651
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,982
- Total annual expenditures: $50,186
How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 11 months, 5 days
4. Alabama
- Annual groceries cost: $4,596
- Annual housing cost: $8,243
- Annual utilities cost: $4,312
- Annual transportation cost: $4,404
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,469
- Total annual expenditures: $50,995
How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 7 months, 11 days
5. Arkansas
- Annual groceries cost: $4,548
- Annual housing cost: $8,582
- Annual utilities cost: $3,876
- Annual transportation cost: $4,444
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,469
- Total annual expenditures: $51,169
How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 6 months, 15 days
Methodology: In order to find how long $1,000,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for the 3Q 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $1,000,000 will last in each state by dividing $1,000,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1,000,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 23, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Reasons Retirees Regret Selling Their Homes in Retirement
- 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
- 6 Things to Try This Week if You're Behind on Your Savings Goals
- 4 Reasons Retired Women Need More Money Than Men -- And What To Do About it
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Southern States Where $1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts the Longest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.