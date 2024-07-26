5 Southern States Where $1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts the Longest

One million dollars has long been thought of as the ideal retirement nest egg, but the truth is that in many states, that won’t be enough to last through retirement for most people. The cost of living is on the rise and many people are now living multiple decades in retirement, so that $1 million may run out quicker than you think.

To determine how long $1 million in retirement savings would last in every state, GOBankingRates calculated the average annual expenditures for retirees. In the most expensive state — Hawaii — a $1 million nest egg would last less than 10 years. On the flip side, in the states where $1 million lasts the longest, $1 million will last over 19 years — and many of them happen to be in the South.

Here’s a look at the Southern states where $1 million in retirement savings last the longest.

1. West Virginia

Annual groceries cost: $4,701

$4,701 Annual housing cost: $7,284

$7,284 Annual utilities cost: $4,067

$4,067 Annual transportation cost: $4,528

$4,528 Annual healthcare cost: $7,163

$7,163 Total annual expenditures: $49,261

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 3 months, 19 days

2. Mississippi

Annual groceries cost: $4,644

$4,644 Annual housing cost: $8,488

$8,488 Annual utilities cost: $3,685

$3,685 Annual transportation cost: $4,216

$4,216 Annual healthcare cost: $7,427

$7,427 Total annual expenditures: $50,128

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 11 months, 12 days

3. Oklahoma

Annual groceries cost: $4,519

$4,519 Annual housing cost: $8,313

$8,313 Annual utilities cost: $4,003

$4,003 Annual transportation cost: $4,651

$4,651 Annual healthcare cost: $6,982

$6,982 Total annual expenditures: $50,186

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 11 months, 5 days

4. Alabama

Annual groceries cost: $4,596

$4,596 Annual housing cost: $8,243

$8,243 Annual utilities cost: $4,312

$4,312 Annual transportation cost: $4,404

$4,404 Annual healthcare cost: $6,469

$6,469 Total annual expenditures: $50,995

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 7 months, 11 days

5. Arkansas

Annual groceries cost: $4,548

$4,548 Annual housing cost: $8,582

$8,582 Annual utilities cost: $3,876

$3,876 Annual transportation cost: $4,444

$4,444 Annual healthcare cost: $6,469

$6,469 Total annual expenditures: $51,169

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 6 months, 15 days

Methodology: In order to find how long $1,000,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for the 3Q 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $1,000,000 will last in each state by dividing $1,000,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1,000,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 23, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Southern States Where $1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts the Longest

