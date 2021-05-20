5 Solid Stocks to Buy as COVID-19 Restrictions Ease Further

The U.S. government has started easing at-home restrictions, social distancing and mask rules that were set in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the traveling ban is slowly being lifted. No doubt, millions of Americans will soon start making travel plans and hit the road.

At the same time, the easing of restrictions will be benefiting several industries that have been suffering since the COVID-19 outbreak last year in March. Consumer discretionary, entertainment and leisure, and the airline industry are certainly among these.

Eased Restrictions to Boost Economy

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) further relaxed COVID-related restrictions. The vaccination drive is in full swing and fully vaccinated Americans now can move without masks both indoors and outdoors. This will make millions of Americans more confident when they step out as new cases of coronavirus infections and deaths have been on the decline for the past couple of months.

However, masks will be required during air travel, and in buses and trains at least till Sep 13. The CDC added that these restrictions too could be lifted sooner than that.

Besides, a negative COVID-19 test report isn’t anymore mandatory before flying, which is another big relief. Also, people need not wear masks while inside restaurants and bars.

Relaxations to Help Economy

Although international travel is still restricted, many countries are opening domestic travel. A number of beaches too have opened across the United States. The travel and tourism industry should benefit and get busier by summer as more people start traveling.

Also, since those traveling within the country do not need to get tested before or after arrival or self-quarantine after travel, many are likely to go on holidays after being at home for over a year. This is sure to breathe new life into the ailing hotel industry. The discretionary, leisure and entertainment, and outdoor and adventure sports goods industries should also see better days ahead.

Road trips are likely to become a hit this summer for safer travel as the pandemic-induced fears may need more time to cease. Also, many may pick sparsely populated areas, benefiting companies like Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) withmore locals leasing out their properties.

Those interested in camping and other adventure activities too are going to make the most of the opportunity now, as they were deprived of outdoor activities over the past year.

Our Choices

Given this scenario, this looks like the right time to invest in stocks that would directly benefit from further economic reopening and relaxations on using masks and travel.

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW is a premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services, and ancillary services.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 54.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 31.1% over the past 60 days. OneWater Marine sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pool Corporation POOL is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related products. In addition, the company is a leading regional wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape products.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 29.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 15.3% over the past 60 days. Pool Corporationhas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK owns and operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant and bar services.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 48.3% over the past 60 days. RCI Hospitality Holdings has a Zacks Rank #1.

Brunswick Corporation BC endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser stern drives and inboard engines, MotorGuide trolling motors, Attwood and Whale marine parts, and accessories and many more.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 45.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 15.7% over the past 60 days. Brunswick Corporationcarries a Zacks Rank #2.

MarineMax, Inc. HZO sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 60.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 26.9% over the past 60 days. Marien Max sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pool Corporation (POOL): Free Stock Analysis Report



MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brunswick Corporation (BC): Free Stock Analysis Report



RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK): Free Stock Analysis Report



OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.