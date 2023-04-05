5 Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in April

The Fed and the bank crisis have been playing foul on the stock market, raising the appeal for dividend stocks. This is especially true as dividend stocks are major sources of consistent income for investors to create wealth when returns from the equity market are at risk, even though these do not offer dramatic price appreciation.



In fact, stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those that have high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG, Cardinal Health Inc. CAH, Darden Restaurants Inc. DRI, Lam Research LRCX and Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD — that could be compelling picks for April.

Why Dividend Growth Strategy?

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.



Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a dividend increase is likely in the future.



Although dividend growth stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.



As a result, picking dividend growth stocks appear as winning strategies when some other parameters are also included.



5-Year Historical Dividend Growth greater than zero: This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history.



5-Year Historical Sales Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a strong record of growing revenues.



5-Year Historical EPS Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a solid earnings growth history.



Next 3-5 Year EPS Growth Rate greater than zero: This represents the rate at which a company’s earnings are expected to grow. Improving earnings should help companies sustain dividend payments.



Price/Cash Flow less than M-Industry: A ratio less than M-industry indicates that the stock is undervalued in that industry and that an investor needs to pay less for better cash flow generated by the company.



52-Week Price Change greater than S&P 500 (Market Weight): This ensures that the stock appreciated more than the S&P 500 over the past year.



Top Zacks Rank: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environment.



Growth Score of B or better: Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the universe from over 7,700 stocks to just 24.



Here are five of the 24 stocks that fit the bill:



New York-based Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, public relations, communications planning and media buying, and specialized communications disciplines. Interpublic Group of Companies saw a solid positive estimate revision of 5 cents over the past 30 days for this year, with an estimated growth rate of 4%.



Interpublic Group of Companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ohio-based Cardinal Health is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers. The company saw no earnings estimate revision over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending June 2023), with an expected earnings growth rate of 7.1%.



Cardinal Health has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.



Florida-based Darden Restaurants is one of the largest casual dining restaurant operators worldwide. The company saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 11 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending May 2023), with estimated earnings growth of 6.9%.



Darden Restaurants has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.



California-based Lam Research supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. LRCX saw no earnings estimate revision over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending June 2023) and has an expected earnings growth rate of 0.54%.



Lam Research has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.



Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It owns and operates gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past 30 days for this year and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.6% over the past four quarters.



Boyd Gaming has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

