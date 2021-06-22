5 Solid Dividend Growth Stocks for Income and Safety

Although the U.S. stock market has been hovering near record highs, inflation fears continue to weigh on sentiments. Against this backdrop, the appeal for dividend investing has increased. Though the strategy doesn’t offer dramatic price appreciation, it is a major source of consistent income for investors in any type of market.



Further, honing in on stocks with a history of dividend growth leads to a healthy portfolio, with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields.

Inside the Dividend Growth Strategy

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.



Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that dividend increase is likely in the future.



Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.



As a result, picking dividend growth stocks appear as winning strategies when some other parameters are also included.



5-Year Historical Dividend Growth greater than zero: This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history.



5-Year Historical Sales Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a strong record of growing revenue.



5-Year Historical EPS Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a solid earnings growth history.



Next 3–5 Year EPS Growth Rate greater than zero: This represents the rate at which a company’s earnings are expected to grow. Improving earnings should help companies sustain dividend payments.



Price/Cash Flow less than M-Industry: A ratio less than M-industry indicates that the stock is undervalued in that industry and that an investor needs to pay less for better cash flow generated by the company.



52-Week Price Change greater than S&P 500 (Market Weight): This ensures that the stock appreciated more than the S&P 500 over the past one year.



Top Zacks Rank: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environment.



Growth Score of B or better: Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the universe from over 7,700 stocks to just 19.



Here are five of the 19 stocks that fit the bill:



Texas-based Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. SC is a technology-driven consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 121.6%. The stock has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Illinois-based W.W. Grainger Inc. GWW is a broad line, business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products and services. The company has seen upward earnings estimate revision of 13 cents over the past 30 days for this year and has estimated growth of 22.9%. It has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.



Tennessee-based FedEx Corporation FDX is a global transportation and logistics enterprise that offers customers a one-stop source for global shipping, logistics and supply chain solutions. The company has seen upward earnings estimate revision of 56 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending May 2022) and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 13.9%. It has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.



Illinois-based Deere & Company DE is the world’s largest producer of agricultural equipment, manufacturing agricultural machinery since 1837 under the iconic John Deere brand with its signature green and yellow color scheme. The stock saw solid earnings estimate revision of $1.68 over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending October 2021) and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 103.57%. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.



Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It owns and operates gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company saw positive earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past 30 days for this year with a massive expected earnings growth rate of more than 100%. Boyd Gaming has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of A.



