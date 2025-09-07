5 ‘Soft Saving’ Habits To Secure Your Future and Enjoy Today

It can be a real struggle when you’re trying to save for the future and get your finances in order at the current time. Some people turn to so-called “soft saving” habits, where you try to prepare for the future while avoiding some sacrifices.

“Most people think of saving as an all-or-nothing game — either you’re stockpiling for the future or blowing it all today,” said Filip Telibasa, CFP from Benzina Wealth. “But soft saving is that sweet spot in the middle, where you make consistent progress without feeling like you’re depriving yourself.”

Automate First

Telibasa said one soft saving habit that really works in practice is to automate first, and then spend the rest. It’s also known as reverse budgeting.

With this approach, you set up automatic transfers to tax efficient accounts like a 401(k), Roth IRA or 529 plan. According to Telibasa, once that’s out of sight, you can spend the remainder guilt-free on things you enjoy today.

Save for Specific Reasons

Telibasa said another approach is to tie saving to what excites you. According to him, “Instead of vague goals like to save more, earmark money for specific experiences or milestones such as travel, a wedding or even a new car. You’ll feel the short-term reward while still building long-term wealth.”

Focus on Joy

Telibasa said that financial planning that ignores joy rarely sticks.

“When saving feels like a punishment, people quit,” he said. “When saving feels like empowerment, people thrive. That’s why I like the concept of soft saving — it’s not about sacrificing today for a hypothetical tomorrow, but about designing a financial life that works across both timelines.”

Create Fun Funds

Per Telibasa, you can create these funds by having a small, dedicated account for spontaneous purchases. “This way, you scratch the itch to enjoy now without derailing long-term progress,” he said.

Avoid Extremes

“Focus on balance, not extremes,” Telibasa said. “It’s okay to take the trip or buy the concert tickets — as long as you’re not sacrificing your emergency fund or retirement contributions to do so.”

Marguerita Cheng, CFP from Blue Ocean Global Wealth, said soft saving habits can help serve your best interests today and in the future.

“It’s about balancing the demands of the present with the needs of the future,” said “I understand why soft saving may resonate with younger clients. It’s important to identify, clarify and prioritize goals. It’s important to be mindful of generational differences and preferences.

