5 Social Security Tasks You Probably Didn't Know You Could Do Online

There have been a lot of Social Security changes so far in 2025, and that can leave you feeling pretty nervous if you depend on your checks to cover your basic expenses. Some of the changes have sent people flooding the Social Security Administration's phone lines.

As a result, average call wait times are now around 90 minutes -- and that's just to get someone on the phone. If you have to apply for benefits, you'll have to schedule an appointment and wait weeks for a spot. Then, you'll wait a few more weeks for application approval. That's probably not a headache you want to deal with.

Fortunately, you can complete a lot of important Social Security tasks online, including the following five things. And best of all, you'll never find yourself on hold.

1. Apply for benefits

The Social Security Administration enables you to apply for retirement and spousal benefits online. You can also apply for Social Security disability benefits through the online form and possibly Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits if you apply for these at the same time as your disability benefits.

However, you cannot sign up for survivors benefits or SSI for low-income seniors without calling the Social Security Administration or visiting a field office. It's worth noting that you may not have to sign up for survivors benefits at all if you're already receiving spousal benefits on your partner's work record at the time of their death.

The online application forms enable you to save your progress and return to them at a later date if need be. Once you've submitted your application, you can check its status online. You can also appeal a denial through the same system.

2. Get personalized benefit estimates

Those who aren't already on Social Security can use the benefit estimator tool located in their my Social Security account to see what kind of checks they could qualify for at various claiming ages. You can do this for retirement benefits as well as for spousal benefits.

However, to estimate your spousal benefit, you'll need to know your spouse's birth date and the benefit they qualify for at their full retirement age (FRA) -- 67 for most of today's workers. They'll probably need to open a my Social Security account of their own to figure this out.

The benefit estimator tool also lets you test out different future income projections so you can see how a raise might affect your benefits. All this information can be helpful when determining the best age to apply for checks.

3. Get proof you receive benefits -- or proof you don't

Loan applications often require proof of your income. Certain programs, like housing assistance, often do, too. If you're receiving Social Security checks, these count as a part of your monthly income. You can print a benefit verification letter through your my Social Security account. Or if you're not receiving checks yet, you can print a letter proving that you don't currently receive Social Security.

4. Update account information

When you move, it's important to update your address with the Social Security Administration to ensure it sends all future communications to the right place. You can quickly do this through your my Social Security account.

You can also update your direct deposit information here. This used to take up to 30 days to process. But the Social Security Administration has recently changed the rule so these changes will now only take one business day. The option to change your direct deposit information this way is only available to beneficiaries residing in the U.S., though. If you live in another country, you will need to contact the Social Security Administration directly to make that change.

5. Identify someone to manage your benefits for you

If you're worried that illness might leave you unable to manage your benefits on your own, you can designate a trusted person to take over that responsibility in your my Social Security account.

This won't give the person the authority to take charge of your benefits right away. The Social Security Administration will only contact the person if you become unable to manage your benefits on your own. And you're free to change the person you want to manage your benefits for you at any time.

If you're not comfortable making these changes online, you still have the option to call the Social Security Administration or make an in-person appointment at a field office. Just be prepared to wait a little longer if you go this route.

