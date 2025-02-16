5 Social Security Changes That Happened in January 2025

The new year has already brought several significant financial changes, including changes to the Social Security benefits that millions of American seniors depend upon. Some of these are routine updates that we see in most years. But this year, we've also seen some unexpected changes.

They may not all affect you directly, but they all have an effect on how much Social Security takes in and how much it pays out. Here are the five biggest Social Security changes that happened in January 2025.

1. The passage of the Social Security Fairness Act

Former President Biden passed the Social Security Fairness Act in his final days in office. This eliminated two key provisions -- the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO) -- that reduced benefits for government workers and their spouses. This applies to some, though not all, teachers, police officers, and firefighters.

The law called for these individuals to receive higher benefits for all months after December 2023. However, it didn't indicate when affected seniors would see these extra funds. The latest estimates from the Social Security Administration suggest that no one will receive additional money under the Social Security Fairness Act for at least one year.

However, when they do arrive, they will likely be substantial. Some could see benefit increases of $1,000 more per month. And those who began claiming Social Security prior to this benefit calculation change will also be entitled to back pay, which will likely come in the form of a lump sum.

For now, there's nothing for affected seniors to do other than to verify that the Social Security Administration has their correct address and mailing information. Beyond that, you'll just have to wait for updates on the Social Security Fairness Act's implementation.

2. A 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)

The 2025 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) added 2.5% to all beneficiaries' checks. This boosted the average monthly benefit from $1,927 in December 2024 to $1,976 per month in January 2025 -- $49 more.

Many were disappointed with the COLA, which was the lowest since 2021. A lot of seniors feel that COLAs don't actually keep up with inflation, leaving them with less buying power every year. Some have called for the government to increase COLAs or even institute a 3% COLA floor, but so far, the government has no plans to enact these changes.

3. Stricter criteria for Social Security work credits

Workers in 2024 had to earn $1,730 to earn one Social Security work credit. You need 40 of these in order to qualify for retirement benefits when you reach 62. But you can only earn four credits per year.

In 2025, the definition of a Social Security credit rose to $1,810 in earnings. However, this shouldn't be too worrisome for most people. Even many part-time workers earn the $7,240 they'd need to get their four credits in 2025.

4. High earners pay more Social Security taxes

The government doesn't assess Social Security payroll taxes on all income. In 2024, you only paid these taxes on the first $168,600 you earned. Because of this, ordinary workers paid Social Security taxes on all their income, but many high earners didn't.

High earners will have to pay a bit more in 2025, as the first $176,100 in earnings is now subject to Social Security payroll taxes. This limit will likely continue to rise in future years. Some advocates of Social Security reform have even called for the government to eliminate it altogether as a way to reduce some of Social Security's funding shortfall.

5. Early claimers can earn more before worrying about the earnings test

The Social Security earnings test withholds benefits from workers who are claiming Social Security under their full retirement age (FRA) -- 66 to 67 for today's workers -- and still earning income for a job. In 2024, you lost $1 for every $2 you earned over $22,320 if you were under your FRA all year. If you reached your FRA in 2024, you only lost $1 for every $3 you earned over $59,520.

In 2025, these limits rose to $23,400 and $62,160, respectively. This will help these workers hold on to more of their benefit checks. However, if you lose some to the earnings test this year, it may not be a cause for concern. You will get this money back in the form of a benefit increase once you reach your FRA.

Except for the Social Security Fairness Act's passage, these changes typically happen every year. If you think they may affect you in future years, it's best to keep an eye out for these changes in 2026 and beyond.

