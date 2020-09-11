5 Smart Ways to Use Your Amex Cards Now

Image source: Getty Images

American Express didn't waste any time in adding limited-time offers to its cards during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has continued to do so since. If you have an American Express card, you could earn more rewards and get spending credits on your regular purchases.

Here are the smartest ways to use American Express cards based on current offers.

1. Pay for streaming services with The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express can cover your streaming fees for the rest of the year. This card offers up to $20 per month in spending credits on select U.S. streaming services.

Dozens of streaming services qualify. Some of the more popular include Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Spotify. Find a full list on the American Express Retail Rewards Information page. The offer started in May, and lasts through Dec. 31, 2020.

2. Pay your wireless bill with the American Express® Green Card or The Platinum Card® from American Express

Both cards offer a monthly spending credit on wireless phone service charges with U.S. providers, so if you have either, use it for your cell phone bill. The only difference in this deal is how much each card offers:

The American Express® Green Card offers up to $10 per month towards wireless service.

The Platinum Card® from American Express offers up to $20 per month.

Eligible providers include AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Since these credits are for wireless service, they won't apply to other types of purchases made with wireless providers, such as buying hardware, repairs, or accessories.

3. Shop for groceries with the American Express® Gold Card

The American Express® Gold Card doesn't have any limited-time offers at this point, but that's largely because its benefits were already a good fit for spending during the pandemic.

Case in point: It earns 4 points per $1 at U.S. supermarkets, up to a spending cap of $25,000 per calendar year. That many bonus points is something only the best grocery credit cards offer, and it makes the American Express® Gold Card a natural choice for food shopping.

Since the bonus rate applies at U.S. supermarkets, certain stores that sell food are excluded. This card won't earn extra points at convenience stores, superstores, warehouse clubs, or specialty markets.

4. Put restaurant spending on the American Express® Gold Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Two American Express cards are offering top-notch deals on dining.

The American Express® Gold Card is good for groceries, but it also offers 4 points per $1 on restaurant purchases. That includes takeout and delivery, so you can still earn bonus points while avoiding sit-down dining.

In addition, it offers annual dining credits of up to $10 per month and $120 per year with participating restaurant partners. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit, so sign up in the benefits section of your online American Express account.

From Aug. 17 through Dec. 31, 2020, the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card earns 4 miles per $1 on restaurant purchases, including takeout and delivery. You'll earn that bonus rate after you register your card, which you can do on the American Express Enroll and Earn Miles page.

5. Fill up your car and go out to eat with American Express Marriott cards

American Express Marriott cards are perfect for gas and dining expenses, thanks to a recent limited-time offer.

Through Oct. 31, these cards earn 10 points per $1 at U.S. gas stations, in U.S. restaurants, and on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, up to a spending cap of $7,500 per category. Credit cards that earn so many points in bonus categories are rare, especially with such high spending caps. Here are the cards that are eligible for this offer:

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant TM American Express ® Card

American Express Card Marriott Bonvoy Business TM American Express ® Card

American Express Card Marriott Bonvoy Card from American Express (discontinued)

You have to add these bonus offers to your Marriott Bonvoy card, so log in to your American Express account and visit the Amex Offers & Benefits section.

Big savings for American Express cardholders

Since American Express has added valuable deals on all kinds of everyday expenses, it's well worth checking out your American Express card benefits to ensure you're getting the most out of them right now.

