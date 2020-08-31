Earnings season isn’t over yet.

There are still another 190 companies expected to report this week and that includes some of the hottest work-from-home and technology stocks on the Street as well as a bunch of retailers.

All five of these tech companies have outstanding earnings surprise track records with several having a perfect record and others with just one miss in the last 3 years.

That’s impressive.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly quarter, for years at a time. These companies are also doing it during the uncertainty of a global pandemic.

But can they keep up their earnings streak this quarter?

5 Sizzling Hot Tech Earnings Charts

1. Zoom Video ZM has a perfect earnings surprise track record since it’s 2019 IPO. It has beat 4 quarters in a row. This is the #1 work-from-home stock, as the pandemic took hold. Hasn’t everyone used it? Shares are up 359% year-to-date. The pressure is on to execute.

2. CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is another hot IPO stock. It’s beat every quarter since its 2019 IPO as well and is going for its 6th earnings beat in a row. Shares have soared 153% year-to-date. Can it keep this rally going?

3. Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE has an excellent earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed since Zacks records began in 2017. Impressive. Shares have rallied big off the coronavirus sell-off in March but are up just 2% year-to-date. Will this earnings report push the shares to a new breakout?

4. DocuSign Inc. DOCU has an excellent earnings track record with just 1 miss since its 2018 IPO. That miss was in 2019. Shares have soared 199% year-to-date as its product is perfect for a pandemic-induced locked down scenario. Can it keep rallying even as the economy reopens?

5. Broadcom Inc. AVGO hasn’t missed earnings since Zacks data began in 2017. That’s an impressive streak. After rebounding from the coronavirus sell-off, shares have finally busted out to new 5-year highs. They’re up 10% year-to-date. Can it keep its momentum into the second half of the year?

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.