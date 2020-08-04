5 Sizzling Hot Earnings Charts

This is a big week for earnings with over 900 companies reporting including the rest of FAANG and many of the hot big cap stocks from drug makers, to restaurants, to retailers, and financials.

Many of the “hot” growth names are reporting but they’re not all in technology.

Drug makers, retail, and restaurants are also doing well in this recovery rally.

These 5 companies are some of the hot stocks on the trading apps this year.

Several are breaking out to new all-time highs. Many have good earnings surprise track records.

Can they live up to the pressure to beat big?

5 Amazing Earnings Charts

1. Wayfair W has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. It’s still expected to post a loss of $4.11 for the year, although Q2 is expected to be positive. Shares are up 221% as it’s a play on work, and play, from home. Is it too hot to handle now?

2. Square SQ is coming off its first miss since 2017. That hasn’t stopped the shares from soaring to new 5-year highs. They’re up 118% year-to-date. Is the good news priced in?

3. Roku ROKU hasn’t missed since its first earnings report back in 2017. Shares are up 24% year-to-date and are close to breaking out to new highs. Will another beat push them to new highs?

4. Etsy ETSY is also a beneficiary of the surge in online shopping. They had a big miss last quarter but that didn’t stop the shares which have soared 164% year-to-date. Are these shares too hot to handle now?

5. Camping World Holdings CWH beat big last quarter and the shares are soaring as everyone wants an RV to go on a summer road trip. Shares are up 164% year-to-date but aren’t yet at an all-time high. Does this rally have legs?

