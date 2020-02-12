Earnings season isn’t over yet even though most of the S&P 500 has now reported. There are over 550 companies expected to report this week including many mid-cap superstars and some big cap tech companies.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for five years but several of these companies are doing that.

It takes a combination of great management, which knows how to communicate well with Wall Street analysts, as well as a bit of luck to keep the streak alive.

Only a couple dozen companies have earnings beats records that are this good.

That’s what makes these five true earnings all-stars.

Additionally, four of the five are trading at, or near, recent all-time highs.

Can they keep their hot streaks, and rallies, going?

5 Sizzling Hot Earnings Charts

1. Alibaba BABA has put together a string of five beats in a row. Shares have busted out of their two-year narrow trading range to five-year highs. But will the coronavirus impacts dent earnings in 2020? There’s a lot of unknowns regarding the full impacts of the epidemic on Alibaba’s business. But we’re about to find out more.

2. Yeti YETI hasn’t missed since its 2018 IPO. Shares have been volatile but are now trading near all-time highs. It has a forward P/E of 24. Is this still a buying opportunity for a high growth company?

3. NVIDIA NVDA was the darling of the semiconductor sector until it’s earnings warning and miss tanked the shares. But they’re back now, adding 79% over the last year including 13% in 2020. It has a forward P/E of 36, under what it was previously at the stock peak. Is it a deal?

4. Alteryx AYX, the data science and analytics company, is up 54% in just the last 3 months. It hasn’t missed since 2017 and is now trading near new highs. Is it too hot to handle with a forward P/E of 171?

5. Roku ROKU has only missed once since its 2017 IPO. Shares were on fire over the last year, gaining 180%. Analysts expect 2020 revenue growth of 40%. In 2020, the shares have pulled back from their all-time highs. Can it get back there with another beat?

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.