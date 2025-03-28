5 Sizzling Fast Food Stocks That Could Help You Get Richer in 2025

Fast food may have gotten a bad rap in mainstream media, but when you’re on the go, sometimes nothing hits better than a burger. And fast food has changed over the years, evolving from the french fries and milkshakes of your youth (not that there’s anything wrong with that!) to healthier options like salads and wraps. Regardless of what you order, fast food still offers a low-cost option to fill you up.

If you’re an investor, fast food can also provide you with more than just a quick, satisfying meal. Some fast food stocks are absolutely sizzling these days, and they can give your portfolio a dash of real financial flavor. Thinking about adding some spice to your stocks? Check out these options, fresh off the grill.

1. CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

The CAVA Group owns a chain of Mediterranean fast-casual restaurants known for offering more nutritionally sound options than your standard on-the-go fare. Their stock can also add a different kind of leafy green to your portfolio. Between CAVA’s store locations, spreads and dips available in stores, and mobile ordering and online platforms, it is outperforming many competitors in its sector.

While the sector as a whole struggled to improve its cash flows, CAVA grew its operating cash flow by a whopping 110% YoY, according to Insider Monkey. Writer Jabran Kundi made a strong case for the company to potential investors:

“This is the type of company that Wall Street loves, hence the rich valuation which shouldn’t scare investors. The stock is already up 8% YTD while most of its industry peers struggle to appreciate in price.”

2. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

If you’ve ever grabbed a coffee and a donut at a Tim Horton’s, a burger and fry combo from Burger King, a sub from Firehouse Subs, or a classic fried chicken bucket from Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken, you’ve eaten at a chain owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sheer scope of the company’s restaurants has given it a leg — and a wing and breast — up on its competition in the quick-serve market.

Data Insights Market suggests that investors wanting to take a bite out of fast food stocks should look into the company, citing strong performances from international markets as well as a 17.9% YoY increase in operating income. The publication shared the following insights:



“Analysts are optimistic about RBI’s future prospects, forecasting a 10% revenue increase to $9.26 billion in 2025. Earnings per share are expected to rise by 19% to $3.73. These projections suggest that RBI is on track to maintain its historical growth trajectory, aligning with broader industry trends.”

3. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Even casually rolling into a Starbucks drive-through line these days, you’ll see a truly creative and impressive range of menu options. Every season seems to bring a new launch of goodies you’ll come to crave — and the breadth of options that distinguishes Starbucks from its competitors also makes it attractive to investors, according to the Bullish Bears.

Writer Loran Shkolnik cites the fact that wealthier customers are getting their jolt of java from the chain as a reason for the brand’s ongoing success, as well as its partnerships with other brands and companies — notably DoorDash and UberEats. Part of what makes Starbucks a strong, robust addition to any portfolio is its mastery of marketing and ability to turn every product into a true event — there’s a reason we call fall “pumpkin spice season.”

“Starbucks will likely continue to grow, but it will face new competitors,” wrote Shkolnik. “Products and tastes can be replicated. The best branding will win, and the Starbucks cup can be recognized worldwide.”

4. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

If there’s one name that has become synonymous with delicious fast food over the past several years, it’s Chipotle. Known for a variety of items that are primed to send you into a food coma with a smile on your face, it’s no surprise that Chipotle is becoming an increasingly smart stock to add to your portfolio.

Insider Monkey reports that the chain has seen steady growth in sales, including a 15% spike in the last five years. An even tastier proposition is that the company has zero debt and a strong balance sheet.

“CMG continues to add more restaurants across the U.S., which increases its ability to generate more revenue. The comparable restaurant sales were up 11.1% in Q2 and 6% in Q3,” wrote Kundi. “There is no reason for the company to stop growing at the same rate in the near term.”

5. Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

As customers search for healthier options to grab and go, Sweetgreen has distinguished itself among the competition. Insider Monkey says that making the ordering process easier for customers, as well as the cleanliness of the robotic “infinite kitchen” model, will only continue to help business flourish — making it a good option for your portfolio.

Recently, analysts from Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, a clear sign that Sweetgreen could be a sweet yet healthy addition to your portfolio.

