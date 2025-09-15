5 Simple Habits Quiet Millionaires Swear By, According To Rachel Cruze

Whether you’re trying to become a millionaire or simply trying to save more money, Rachel Cruze shared five simple habits to help in one of her YouTube videos.

Quiet millionaires use the below five tips, so if they work for them, they might also work for you.

Live by the Pause Rule

The pause rule is all about impulse control. It’s easy these days with targeted advertisements on social media and streaming services to buy things in the moment that you may not actually need. Don’t let your emotions drive how you spend your money, especially when you’re trying to stick to a budget.

Before making a purchase, take a step back and sleep on it. If, after giving it some more thought, you still want to go ahead with the purchase, then go for it, but you’ll be surprised what a little bit of time can convince you of what you don’t need.

Track your Spending Daily

Millionaires didn’t just wake up one day and realize they had a large sum of money in their bank accounts. They were consistently aware of where their money was and were intentional with how they spent it.

A budget can help you be consistent with managing your money. By staying disciplined with tracking your spending, you’re more likely to stick to smart habits and see more progress in the long run. If you’re looking for an easy way to track, there are plenty of apps available that can help.

Practice Gratitude in Big and Small Ways

Don’t let accumulating wealth change who you are as a person. Some people struggle with this and let money intensify their bad character traits. Having humility leads to contentment and helps you appreciate the good things in your life. Try not to dwell too much on what you think is missing, and instead be grateful for what you have.

Learn Something New Every Day

Information is everywhere you look. It’s on podcasts, in blogs, books and even the people you know. Take advantage of these tools and keep learning. You may think you know how to do something, but you may hear about an even better way from someone else. Listening to the people who are successful in something you want to achieve will help you accomplish it. This tip doesn’t just apply to finances; it can also help in other areas of your life.

Stick To a Routine

The final tip Cruze says quiet millionaires swear by is to stick to a routine. Routines help you remain consistent and keep things simple. If you keep to your routine, you won’t be bogged down by micro-decisions throughout your day and stay productive. Focus on completing the tasks that you can and try to stay positive.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Simple Habits Quiet Millionaires Swear By, According To Rachel Cruze

