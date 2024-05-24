5 ‘Silly Saving Habits’ Can Make Millionaires — Why Each Is So Vital To Maintaining Wealth

If you’ve ever talked to a millionaire or a person with a great deal of money, they may have told you about some habits they use to save money. In some cases, as it turns out, our parents may have been right about some things they did to save a few cents here and there.

Bernadette Joy, the CEO of Crush Your Money Goals, told CNBC there are several savings habits she maintains to save money and retain her wealth. According to the self-made millionaire, “These seemingly silly saving habits make me feel way less guilty spending money in areas where others might feel the pinch.”

Buy the Least Expensive Cuts of Meat

Let’s start with a grocery shopping habit, especially since food bills can quickly add up. According to Joy, she actively searches to buy the least expensive cuts of meat. After all, since many of us do grocery shopping at least once a week, these savings can add up over the year.

Repurpose Your Takeout Food Containers

If you’re going to eat out, here’s another habit that can save you money on buying containers for storage. Instead of throwing out your takeout containers, think about repurposing them to preserve leftovers or store small items around the house. This habit can also serve as a visual reminder of how you’re taking steps to maintain your wealth.

Keep Those Shopping Bags

Don’t just keep your takeout food containers — hold on to those shopping bags. Your parents may have been the type to save grocery bags for trash or carrying lunches. Nowadays, some places give you even more sturdy and stylish bags, so definitely hold on to those and save money on trash bags, lunch bags or baggies when you travel (for things like dirty clothes).

Read the Menu

This is really two habits in one, but both are useful when eating out. Joy said she not only saves big bucks when eating out by reading the menu prices before ordering, but she reads the menu in reverse. She said many restaurants place higher-priced items at the beginning of the menu to catch your attention.

Use Free Items

This final saving habit may not apply to everyone, but it can save you money on clothes and other items. Joy said she likes to use free items she picks up when traveling or attending events. For instance, she wears promotional T-shirts — and uses water bottles from conferences — when hitting the gym.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 ‘Silly Saving Habits’ Can Make Millionaires — Why Each Is So Vital To Maintaining Wealth

