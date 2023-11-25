5 Signs of a Medicare Open Enrollment Scam You Need to Watch For

The Medicare open enrollment period runs until Dec. 7, and if trying to find the right plan wasn't stressful enough, you also have to worry about scams. Scammers try to gain access to your information so they can use it to get free healthcare services or prescription drugs.

It's important to know what to look for so you can spot a Medicare scam a mile away. Here are five of the most common signs and what to do if a scammer contacts you.

Five signs of Medicare open enrollment scams

Here are five of the most common signs of a Medicare open enrollment scam.

1. Contacting you by phone, email, or social media

Medicare won't reach out to you with updates about your plan via phone, email, or social media. If you're contacted through these channels by someone claiming to be from Medicare, you know you're dealing with a fraudster.

2. Requests for your Medicare or Social Security number

Scammers want access to your Medicare and Social Security numbers so they can impersonate you. The government would not reach out to you out of the blue to ask you to confirm these numbers.

3. Scare tactics

Some scammers try to create a sense of urgency by threatening to cancel your coverage if you don't "confirm" your information or allow them to switch you to a different plan. They hope that fear of losing coverage will drive you to give up your information without questioning them.

4. Promises that are too good to be true

Other scammers take a different approach, promising free services or claiming you're eligible for a refund. They say they'll need your personal information to confirm your eligibility, but none of it is true.

5. Suspicious contact information

Scammers may sometimes provide a phone number or an email link you can click on that will allegedly connect you to Medicare. But if you look closely, the number might lead to a personal cellphone or the website might not be an actual government website (one that ends in .gov). These are clues you're not dealing with Medicare.

What to do if you come across a Medicare scam

If you suspect you're dealing with a Medicare scammer, the most important thing to do is keep your personal information to yourself. Don't share any financial account information or your Medicare or Social Security number. Don't click on email links, and don't be scared by threats. Trust your gut.

If you have questions about the legitimacy of any correspondence you receive, contact Medicare yourself. You can call 1-800-MEDICARE or look up the Medicare website on your own through a search engine.

Even if you know it's a scam, it's a good idea to contact Medicare to let them know what you experienced. Provide any information you can, including the phone number or email the person contacted you from and what they said. You should also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

If you believe you've fallen for a Medicare open enrollment scam, alert Medicare and the FTC right away. They can advise you on the next steps. You should also monitor your bank statements and credit reports closely, especially if you provided the scammer with your Social Security number. This might enable them to open new financial accounts in your name.

Medicare scammers can be pretty convincing, and they're constantly innovating. That's why it's crucial to avoid snap decisions. Take time to do your research and reach out to Medicare if you have any questions about its coverage or costs.

