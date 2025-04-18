5 Side Hustles That Will Let Me Buy My Dog Everything She Wants

Like all dog parents, I have to admit that my fur baby deserves nothing less than the very best of everything. Ever since Mina the Lab mix came to rule my household with puppy eyes and an iron paw, she’s agreed with me on that — even if we disagree on the number of snacks she should have each day. I lean toward a healthy middle ground. She prefers infinity.

Learn More: 5 Financial Steps Most People Never Consider — and It’s Costing Them

For You: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

There’s simply no better way for me to express the joy she’s brought to me and my family other than buying her everything she wants, when she wants it. And she’s a simple girl, really. She doesn’t care about Cartier collars or water bowls filled with Cristal champagne. She just wants to travel to fun locations for her W-A-L-K-S, enjoy loads of cookies, and maybe dive into a swimming pool full of bones she could swim in like Scrooge McDuck. Oh, and she wouldn’t mind an in-home dispenser of pup cups.

If you’re also looking to spoil your furry bestie without breaking the bank, these five side hustles might just fetch you the extra cash.

1. Tutoring

Okay, this is doable on my off-hours. I could go to a formal learning center and help kids with writing and reading from a pre-planned curriculum. Even better, I could set my own schedule and my own rates — maybe starting at $35 an hour. It might take a lot of hours to fund a ballroom filled with Kongs and peanut butter, but who needs sleep anyway?

If you’ve ever been the go-to person for helping others study, tutoring might be your ticket to turning that into extra cash. You can start by advertising your services online or through flyers at your local community center or library. Entry-level tutors typically charge around $25 an hour, but if you specialize in high-demand subjects like SAT or ACT prep, you could command rates anywhere from $50 to $150.

2. Barista

Look, I did it in college. I could do it again, even if the drink names sound like baby names befitting an Oompa Loompa. A few early shifts before I clock in for my real job, and maybe a shift after. Yes, the pay is just $15 an hour, but I’d have access to free pup cup materials — whipped cream, anyone? — and that should end up saving me some cash in the long run.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for baristas is $13.80, though it can climb higher with tips or at certain chains.

3. Professional Cuddler

Okay, if there’s one thing that being a dog mom to a very fluffy, very affectionate gal has prepared me for, it’s this gig. Those lazy mornings on the couch snuggling were actually my Rocky-style training montage for a job where I could make upwards of $100 for platonically — emphasis on platonically — hugging and cuddling lonely people in my city. Although actually, Mina might be a better fit for this job.

Yes, this is a real job. And yes, I was as surprised as you are to discover that. But it does pay well. One professional cuddler interviewed by Business Insider said she made $100 an hour, depending on the session and client demand. As for getting started, there are plenty of platforms like Cuddle Comfort and resources such as Cuddle Career that offer advice about how to safely start this side business.

4. Party Crasher for Hire

If Lab parents are adept at one thing, it’s embracing chaos. In my first week with Mina, she showed me that crate life was, ahem, not for her, and just last week, she knocked over an air fryer to get at her food bag. So being a party crasher for hire should be as easy as licking the peanut butter center out of a bone.

I could build a whole side business offering to pose as someone’s jilted ex at a wedding, or a zealous corporate headhunter breaking into a trade conference to “poach” my client — all to make them look more appealing while padding my bank account.

Believe it or not, people do post gigs like this on Reddit and other social media. Some charge $200 or more per event, depending on the role, the prep involved, and the chaos quotient. Plus, if there’s food? That’s a win-win. Or a woof-woof.

5. Professional Clowning

I nearly added dog walking here. It felt like the perfect “Mommy and Me” job, until I remembered Mina’s jealous side eye. The second I pet another good boy or good girl, it would be game over. So, what else am I good at? Well, having a dog means making a lot of funny faces and goofy voices. Hey, I could be a clown, right?

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Not a Cirque du Soleil clown. I like my bones where they are. But a party clown, maybe. The nice thing is, one doesn’t need to run away with the circus to get started — there are actual training programs like Clowns Without Borders (CWB), clown colleges (yes, they’re real!), or community theater workshops that can teach you the basics. According to Backstage, once you’ve built your act, you can strike out on your own and work parties or other events, charging between $100 and $500, depending on your props, costumes and experience.

Bottom Line: You know, maybe it would just be easier to take her to grandma’s house.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Side Hustles That Will Let Me Buy My Dog Everything She Wants

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.