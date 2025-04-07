5 Side Hustles That Double as Career Boosters, According to Screening Expert

You may be among the millions of working Americans who’ve tried side hustles to bring in more money or explore a passion. But these side ventures can also greatly boost your career prospects by developing valuable skills to impress potential employers.

“Many job seekers overlook how their side hustles can strengthen their resumes,” said David Garcia, co-founder and CEO of ScoutLogic, a leading background check service that works with recruiters and HR teams across the United States. “As someone who reviews thousands of candidate backgrounds, I’ve seen firsthand how certain side ventures can make applicants stand out.”

Here are five side hustles Garcia said can double as career boosters.

Freelance Writing or Content Creation

According to Garcia, starting a freelance writing business provides more than just supplemental income – it develops communication skills that are valuable across virtually every industry.

“Candidates with freelance writing experience often demonstrate superior communication abilities,” Garcia said. “They typically know how to adapt their tone for different audiences and can articulate ideas concisely — skills that translate directly to professional environments.”

Garcia noted that freelance writing also builds research abilities, as writers must quickly become knowledgeable about various topics. This adaptability signals to employers that the candidate can get up to speed quickly in new roles or projects.

Social Media Management

Managing social media accounts, whether for local businesses, non-profits or your own brand, develops skills that are increasingly valuable in today’s job market.

“Social media management builds more than just technical platform knowledge,” Garcia said. “It develops strategic marketing thinking, data analysis capabilities and customer engagement skills, all highly transferable to various corporate roles.”

Online Teaching or Course Creation

Per Garcia, “Creating and teaching online courses not only generates passive income, but also develops presentation, curriculum development and instructional design skills — all highly valued in corporate environments.

“Job candidates who have experience teaching or creating courses typically exhibit strong leadership qualities,” Garcia said. “They know how to break down complex concepts, address different learning styles, and engage audiences effectively — skills that translate well to training, team leadership and project management roles.”

Virtual Assistant

Garcia said working as a virtual assistant provides exposure to diverse business operations while building exceptional organizational and prioritization skills.

This side hustle can particularly demonstrate time management, attention to detail and the ability to handle multiple responsibilities simultaneously.

E-commerce or Online Marketplace Selling

Building an e-commerce business, whether through platforms like Etsy, eBay or Amazon, or through an independent website, develops entrepreneurial skills that make candidates stand out in the job market, Garcia said.

“E-commerce experience demonstrates initiative, risk tolerance, and business acumen,” Garcia added. “These sellers learn inventory management, customer service, digital marketing, and financial planning. That’s a comprehensive skill set applicable to many professional roles.”

