5 Side Hustles That Can Generate $1,000 With Under 10 Hours of Work per Month

These days it is hard to make ends meet without having a main job, a part-time job and perhaps a few side gigs in the mix. Life is expensive and costs seem to be continually rising, but that does not mean that there are more hours in the day to clock in at a regular nine-to-five job. So what’s the best way to earn some extra money?

Patrice Williams-Lindo, the CEO of Career Nomad, put it candidly: “If you’re working 10 hours a month and trying to make real money, you don’t need another hustle — you need a revenue strategy.”

With that in mind, Williams-Lindo shared with GOBankingRates five side hustles that can generate about $1,000 each month. The best part? You only have to work 10 hours or so each month to reach that goal. Here’s what they are.

Resume and LinkedIn Rebrands

Potential earnings: $200 to $500 per client

“You’ve been giving people career advice for free,” commented Williams-Lindo, who offered that instead of doing job materials touch-ups at no cost you should “package it. Position it. Price it.”

Williams-Lindo estimated that you can spend about 90 minutes on each client, particularly once you set up the necessary templates, as well as have some help from an artificial intelligence assistant program.

Digital Downloads and Templates

Potential earnings: $10 to $200 per sale

“That onboarding doc, workshop outline or strategy playbook? It’s valuable. People are buying solutions — not fluff,” explained Williams-Lindo.

Having a digital download and templates side gig is fast, easy and profitable. Williams-Lindo noted that all you have to do is set it up once and then intentionally promote what you offer.

Voiceover and Podcast Intros

Potential earnings: $75 to $300 per project

“Your voice is powerful. Literally,” Williams-Lindo pointed out. “Use your communication skills and a basic mic setup to offer intros, outros or audiobook samples.”

For these kinds of voiceover jobs, you can usually complete them in less than 30 minutes per project, according to Williams-Lindo.

Virtual Speaking or Facilitation

Potential earnings: $500 to $2,500 per talk

“People will pay for 60 minutes of your brilliance if you know how to position the value. DEI, tech, career strategy, leadership — pick your lane and go,” commented Williams-Lindo.

Once you get the hang of it and have stocked up reusable content, Williams-Lindo calculates that it should only take you a maximum of one to two hours per engagement.

Affiliate Content With Real Influence

Potential earnings: $50 to $250 per referral

“You already tell folks what tools you love. Monetize the trust. No hard selling — just strategic alignment,” advised Williams-Lindo, adding that you can do one high-converting post or video a week.

“Time is not your issue. Visibility and valuation are,” she summed up.

These aren’t gigs — they’re systems. For the underpaid, overqualified professional who knows they’re worth more but refuses to hustle backwards, this is your playbook.”

As a final thought, Williams-Lindo stated, “Let’s not just survive the economy. Let’s outsmart it.”

