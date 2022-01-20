5 Side Hustle Ideas for People With Good Public Speaking Skills

Having a side hustle can be a great way to earn additional income. Whether you want extra money to pay off debt, or save for a significant expense, you want to make sure you choose a side hustle that matches your skills and interests. If you're good at public speaking and like communicating with others, these side hustles may be excellent options to explore:

1. Online teaching and tutoring

If you excel in a specific subject area, online teaching or tutoring may work well for you. Not all online teaching and tutoring opportunities require a teaching degree or teaching license. If you're a professional in your field and are good at explaining things, you can use your skills to teach others. You can do this independently, or you can look for online companies that hire subcontractors for tutoring roles. You can bring in extra money and make a difference.

2. Freelance writing

Freelance writing is another excellent side hustle for people with good public speaking skills. If you're good at communicating your ideas, you can use your skills to make money writing content. Freelance writers create online articles, press releases, social media blurbs, and much more. You won't be spending time around others or speaking in public in this kind of role. Still, you can improve your writing skills, get creative, and help businesses and individuals communicate ideas while increasing your income.

3. Trivia night host

If you like spending time with others, this side hustle may be perfect for you. It's possible to have a side hustle as a trivia night host! Have you ever been to a busy bar or brewery on a trivia night or bingo night? These events can make for a fun activity to enjoy with friends. Each of these events has a host, or someone who leads the event and gets the crowd involved. That person could be you. You can approach bars, breweries, and restaurants on your own, or you can look for gigs on Craigslist or Facebook and apply that way.

4. Start a podcast

If you're passionate about a particular topic and want to share that passion with others, you can start a podcast. This is a great way to make money from a hobby. Podcasts are becoming more popular as people find ways to stay entertained while on the go. This kind of side hustle won't make you money overnight and it can take time to build an audience, but it could be a fun way to learn more and share your knowledge with others.

5. Fitness instructor

Are you good at public speaking but also enjoy fitness activities? Another side hustle idea is to become a fitness instructor. Many gyms, fitness centers, and community centers hire instructors part-time. If you already work a full-time job, this kind of side gig could fit in nicely as an early-morning, evening, or weekend side hustle. You'll get to interact with other people, help them achieve their fitness goals, and can also stay active in the process.

If you start a side hustle in 2022, make sure you choose something you enjoy. Choosing something you like will help you stay motivated. If you're still not sure what kind of part-time job or side hustle gig is right for you, here are some other side hustle ideas for inspiration:

You can reach your financial goals sooner by setting aside some funds from your side hustle earnings. Opening a savings account is a good plan because it allows you to keep your savings separate from your spending money, plus you'll earn interest on your contributions. Do you need a savings account? These are the best savings accounts. For additional guidance and tips, check out these personal finance resources.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.