5 Side Gigs Jade Warshaw Did To Pay Down Debt — and You Can, Too

Today, Jade Warshaw is a debt elimination expert, financial coach, and co-host of The Ramsey Show, helping others break free of their bad spending habits. But the former vocalist was once $460,052 in debt with her husband, and she worked her way out of her financial troubles with side hustles. The couple only made $30,000 a year and knew they had to earn more to achieve financial freedom.

“It’s a journey over time to get your core income up, but we knew in the meantime, we could also embrace side hustles to help fill the gaps in the meantime, and I mean, we did everything that you can think of,” Warshaw told George Kamel on his show (YouTube).

Now, the couple is debt-free, and Warshaw is sharing her journey — and the side hustles she did to boost her income — to encourage others about money management and the importance of embracing a budget as an empowering tool, not a limitation.

Dog Training

Warshaw and her husband, Sam, taught themselves to train dogs and to make extra cash.

“Do you remember when Caesar Milan was popping off? We like went to the library and got all the books [and] learned how to train dogs,” she said. She added, “You had to buy a packaged deal, so we get money three times… You need the consultation to check out the house, then you do a session with you and the owners. It was about $1,500 per household.”

Freelance Consulting

Using your professional skills on the side to generate additional income is an easy and effective way to earn more money.

“I did this when I was getting out of debt,” Warshaw told Kamel. “We’re in entertainment and our company started offering consultation for people who wanted to create live shows and live events.”

“There’s a lot of money to be made,” she added.

Building Websites

Another way the couple earned more money was by building websites. “Building websites on Squarespace, you can charge a lot,” Warshaw said. “My husband did that as a side hustle while we were getting out of debt, charging up $1,500 per site.”

Taught Music Lessons

Since Warshaw has a background in music, she gave lessons as a side hustle. “I taught voice lessons. I taught piano. Just finding things you’re good at and offering it to people at a rate,” she explained.

Bake

Warshaw enjoys baking and put her talent to use for extra cash. “I made wedding cakes for friends. I made cupcakes, it was a fun season of life,” she said. “You’d be surprised what you can charge for a cake. The ingredients are cheap when you buy them in bulk. Flour, sugar, that kind of stuff is so cheap when you go to Costco,” she added.

