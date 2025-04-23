Personal Finance

5 Side Gigs AI Can’t Replace Because They’re Still Human-Only

April 23, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by J. Arky for GOBankingRates->

In the age of artificial intelligence or AI, it is becoming harder and harder to find work that humans are uniquely qualified to do. This even extends out into part-time jobs or side gigs where someone might be wanting to make a little extra money, only to find that there is no human component to the industry any more.

That’s not fully the case, though. Right now, there are a few side gigs that are available and cannot be done by AI currently.  

“The answer isn’t about fear — it’s about what’s irreplaceable. Some work relies so deeply on context, identity and emotional intelligence that no tool or algorithm can touch it,” expressed Patrice Williams-Lindo, the CEO of Career Nomad. “AI is accelerating change, but the work that demands trust, nuance and real-time judgment will continue to belong to people. Not because tech isn’t powerful — but because some things still require a pulse.”

Here are five side gigs that remain firmly human and why they will continue to be for the foreseeable future. And if you’re looking for side hustles perfect for middle-class workers, here are seven options.

Public Speaking and Panel Moderation

  • Average earnings: $500 to over $10,000 per appearance

“People don’t show up for polished scripts — they show up for perspective,” Williams-Lindo commented.

Speaking from lived experience, adapting to the moment and creating audience connection in real time is still — and always will be — a human skill, according to him.

Career Coaching and Strategic Advisory

  • Average earnings: $150 to $400 per hour or $3,000 to $25,000 per program

“There’s no chatbot that can walk someone through burnout, a layoff or a boardroom pivot with the clarity and trust a good coach can,” explained Williams-Lindo. 

In Williams-Lindo’s professional opinion, it is about “unpacking what’s not on the résumé — and turning it into a roadmap forward.”

Executive Presence and Communication Coaching

  • Average earnings: $200 to $500 per hour

AI can suggest sentence structure, however, it cannot teach a leader how to command a room, navigate tension on a team or speak powerfully across differences, noted Williams-Lindo.

“That takes practiced observation and personalized feedback,” he said.

Strategic Workshop Facilitation

  • Average earnings: $1,000 to $5,000 per engagement

“You can’t automate a room full of decision-makers,” Williams-Lindo pointed out. “Great facilitators drive alignment, sense resistance and unlock momentum. The format may be templated — but the outcome is driven by human leadership in action.”

Career Transition and Outplacement Support

  • Average earnings: $3,000 to $12,000 per engagement

“Helping someone land on their feet after a major change isn’t about templates — it’s about reframing their narrative, helping them reorient and guiding them back to confidence,” explained Williams-Lindo, adding that it requires presence, not prediction using an algorithm.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Side Gigs AI Can’t Replace Because They’re Still Human-Only

