5 Shopping Mistakes You Keep Making, According to a Money-Saving Expert

Shopping might seem like a simple task, but it’s easy to overspend or miss out on deals. Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch highlights some common shopping mistakes that many people make and shares practical tips to help you save more on every purchase.

Read More: I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon — Here’s What I Learned

Find Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Here are five key errors Woroch says shoppers should avoid to stay within their budgets.

Shopping Without a Plan or List

Walking into a store without a plan often leads to impulse buying. Woroch explained, “When you walk into a big box or warehouse store with the intention of getting just a few staples … you are often greeted by large product displays which may appear to be an incredible value.” These eye-catching deals can lure you into spending on unnecessary items, inflating your grocery bill when you just need milk and eggs.

Statistics shared by Invesp indicate that 84% of shoppers admit to making impulse purchases, many of which strain their finances. To avoid purchasing on impulse, Woroch recommends taking an inventory at home and creating a detailed shopping list. This focused approach keeps you on track and ensures you only buy what you need.

Falling for Dynamic Pricing

Finding the best price when shopping online can be tricky. Woroch pointed out that “online retailers like Amazon are notorious for fluctuating prices on their products,” which means shoppers can easily overpay if they are not careful. To avoid this, she suggests using price-tracking tools to monitor changes and find the best time to buy.

Even the White House has taken notice of these price-gouging practices at major retailers. In 2024, Senator Sherrod Brown issued letters to the CEOs of Walmart and Amazon, which “made [it] clear that dynamic pricing often leads to higher prices for consumers.” Though policies at these mega-corps may be slow to change, you can use tools like CamelCamelCamel, Keepa, and Amazon Assistant to be sure you’re paying the lowest prices.

Not Reviewing Shipping and Return Policies

Another costly mistake Woroch warned about is assuming that all online purchases follow the same shipping and return rules. She explained that some items are not shipped by the online store you’re shopping at but instead “fulfilled by third party retailers, [which] means policies and fees can vary.”

Woroch recommended carefully reviewing shipping costs and return policies before completing a purchase to avoid unexpected charges or restrictions. Since policies can change, often without direct customer notification, it’s also wise to check current terms even if you’ve shopped somewhere before.

Missing Out on Coupons and Cashback

When it comes to maximizing savings, Woroch stressed the value of coupons, store apps, and credit card rewards. She noted that while credit cards often offer bonus points for certain purchases, you may need to activate these offers in advance.

Woroch also encourages shoppers to download store apps like Target’s Circle app, which provides access to exclusive coupons and cashback rewards. Additionally, third-party apps such as Fetch Rewards allow you to earn points by scanning receipts, which can be redeemed for gift cards.

Not Comparing Prices

It is easy to assume your favorite store always offers the best price, but that’s not always the case. Woroch advised shoppers to compare prices across different retailers because sales and promotions vary. Although you might always shop at the same grocery store, “don’t fall into the trap of assuming their price is the best price,” Woroch said.

When shopping online, you can use a browser extension like InvisibleHand to automatically compare prices and notify you if a better deal is available elsewhere. For groceries, the Flipp app compares all of your local grocery stores’ flyers to find the best deals for you. These apps make comparing prices simple, so you’ll always know where to get the best deals.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Shopping Mistakes You Keep Making, According to a Money-Saving Expert

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.