5 Self-Care Gifts for Under $25 if Mother’s Day Is Hard for You

If you’re lucky enough, Mother’s Day is a beautiful occasion — a time to celebrate your own wonderful, nurturing mother or your own joy in motherhood. But it’s not like that for everyone.

Sometimes, Mother’s Day feels more like a thorn in your side, a reminder of your strained relationship with your mother, or the fact that your mother has passed on and you’ll never stop missing her. For those who want children but struggle with infertility, Mother’s Day can feel especially painful.

On a day that can feel especially raw, it’s important to show yourself kindness and compassion. There are so many ways to treat yourself with small, intentional gifts that foster self-love and healing. Fortunately, they don’t have to be expensive.

We rounded up five thoughtful options under $25 to help you care for yourself when the day feels heavy.

1. Seasonal Bouquet at Trader Joe’s: $9.99

Sometimes, the most meaningful gifts are the simplest. A seasonal bouquet from Trader Joe’s — whether you prefer wildflowers, lilies, or the classic elegance of roses — can bring a touch of beauty and calm to your home. Trader Joe’s flowers are known for lasting a long time, and their roses dry beautifully if you want to keep them around a little longer.

2. “52 Lists for Bravery” Journal From Barnes & Noble: $11.86

Journaling can be a powerful tool in healing, but a blank page often feels intimidating, even overwhelming. What should you even begin to write, and how could it help you? That’s where a guided journal like “52 Lists for Bravery: Journaling Inspiration for Courage, Resilience, and Inner Strength” comes in. With gentle prompts, this book can help you process complicated feelings, rediscover your dreams and tap into the bravery and resilience you need to heal from some of your deeper mother-related wounds.

3. The Little Frog’s Guide to Self Care From Amazon: $6.81

On a tough day like Mother’s Day — when the world seems to be celebrating — sometimes you just need a little friend in your pocket to tell you that you’re doing OK. And how awesome would it be if that little friend was an adorable frog? This pocket-sized book features an adorable cartoon frog delivering friendly encouragement, emotional boosts, and compassionately-delivered honesty about the world.

4. BAIMEI IcyMe Gua Sha & Jade Roller Facial Tools From Amazon: $7.99

Self-care isn’t just about appearance — and inner beauty matters more anyway — but there’s no denying that these Gua Sha and jade roller tools feel wonderful as they glide over your skin. These facial tools help reduce facial tension and puffiness, promote circulation, and simply feel good to use. Whether you’re winding down at the end of the day or just taking a quiet moment to yourself, this routine can be a reminder that you deserve comfort and peace in your own skin.

5. Warmies Sloth Heating Pad: $14.99

There’s nothing like a warm hug when you’re feeling low — especially one that comes from an adorable stuffed sloth. This microwaveable plush is filled with French lavender and ready to be warmed in the microwave and used as a heating pad or a soft companion to curl up with. Whether you’re easing physical aches or just need something cozy to hold onto, it’s a comforting gift to give yourself.

Mother’s Day can be emotionally complicated. If it’s a difficult time for you, know that you’re not alone, and that you deserve moments of care, warmth, and comfort. These budget-friendly gifts can help you prioritize your well-being and gently remind yourself that your feelings are valid.

