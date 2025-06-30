5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in June

Wall Street is set to wrap up one of the strongest monthly advances so far in 2025, fueled by optimism surrounding global trade and easing fears over tariffs. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed at an all-time high Friday, another milestone in the stock market’s remarkable recovery from a springtime plunge caused by fears that the Trump administration’s trade policies could harm the economy.



With just a day left to close the month, the S&P 500 has climbed 4.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose nearly 6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has also rallied 3.7% (read: S&P 500 ETFs to Tap as Market Optimism Builds Up?).



We have highlighted five top-performing ETFs from different industries that led the market higher in June. These are ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF WGMI, Global X Hydrogen ETF HYDR, Global X Uranium ETF URA and Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF CHPS.

Behind the Strong Rally

The market’s swift recovery this month reflects a renewed wave of investor optimism. The “Magnificent Seven” (Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Tesla) regained lost ground, collectively adding $4.7 trillion in market cap since April. Additionally, the Fed kept interest rates steady at 4.25-4.50% on June 18, with more dovish signals from board members, fueling speculation of a cut as early as July.



Further, markets shrugged off geopolitical risks. Fears that the Israel-Iran conflict could disrupt global oil supply have subsided following a ceasefire. U.S.-Canada trade tensions eased as Canada removed a digital-services tax, resuming negotiations.



However, uncertainty still looms. A pause on retaliatory tariffs affecting a broad group of nations is set to expire in July. Failure to reach agreements can trigger a new round of tariffs, threatening market sentiment and consumer confidence.



Let us dig into the details of the above-mentioned ETFs:



ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) – Up 24.6%



ARK Innovation ETF is an actively managed fund investing in companies that benefit from the development of products or services, technological improvements, and advancements in scientific research related to the areas of DNA technologies and genomic revolution, automation, robotics, energy storage, artificial intelligence, next generation Internet and Fintech innovation. In total, the fund holds 40 securities in its basket. ARK Innovation ETF has gathered $6.7 billion in its asset base and charges 75 bps in fees per year from investors. It trades in an average daily volume of 12 million shares (read: Cathie Wood's ARKK ETF Turns Red Hot in June: Here's Why).



Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) – Up 23.3%



Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF is an actively managed ETF that offers pure-play access to North America's leading Bitcoin mining industry, a crucial component of the Bitcoin ecosystem. It provides targeted exposure to the companies at the forefront of transaction verification, ensuring transparency and security on the blockchain. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds 20 stocks in its basket, charging 75 bps in annual fees. It has amassed $155.4 million in its asset base while trading in an average daily volume of 612,000 shares.



Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) – Up 19.9%



Global X Hydrogen ETF seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from the advancement of the global hydrogen industry. It tracks the Solactive Global Hydrogen Index, holding 25 stocks in its basket. American firms make up the largest allocation in the basket at 35.8%, while Britain and South Korea account for a 17% share each. Global X Hydrogen ETF has an AUM of $31.4 million and trades in an average daily volume of 17,000 shares. It charges 50 bps in annual fees.



Global X Uranium ETF (URA) – Up 19.6%



Global X Uranium ETF provides investors access to a broad range of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components, including those in extraction, refining, exploration, or manufacturing of equipment for the uranium and nuclear industries. It tracks the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index and holds 48 stocks in its basket. Canadian firms make up the largest allocation in the basket at 38.2% while the United States accounts for a 20.8% share. Global X Uranium ETF has amassed $3.7 billion in its asset base and charges 69 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 5 million shares (read: Data Centers to Power Nuclear Energy and Uranium ETFs).



Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) – Up 18.3%



Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF targets the semiconductor industry and seeks to track the Solactive Semiconductor ESG Screened Index. It holds 54 stocks and charges 15 bps in annual fees. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has an AUM of $8.1 million and trades in an average daily volume of 1,000 shares.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK): ETF Research Reports

Global X Uranium ETF (URA): ETF Research Reports

Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR): ETF Research Reports

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity Etf (CHPS): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.