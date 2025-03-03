5 Sector ETFs Up 10% Despite February's Market Slump

Wall Street ended February on a dismal note, weighed down by economic slowdown concerns and Trump’s tariff plans. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite suffered its biggest monthly decline since April 2024, losing 4%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.5% each, marking their worst month since last December.



Despite the broad market weakness, many ETFs gained in the double-digits last month. We have highlighted five top-performing ETFs from different sectors that were the leaders in February. These are Roundhill Video Games ETF NERD, Global X Social Media Index ETF SOCL, Sprott Gold Miners ETF SGDM, Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF OZEM, and MUSQ Global Music Industry Index ETF MUSQ.



The bouts of upbeat data have sparked fears of an economic slowdown. U.S. business activity stalled in February as the S&P Global’s flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which gauges manufacturing and services, dropped to the lowest level since September 2023. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index fell to a 15-month low in February, whereas the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index saw the biggest monthly decline since August 2021. Retail sales slumped the most in January in nearly two years.



Homebuilder sentiment hit a five-month low in February. Concerns have built up in the homebuilder space that tariffs would raise the cost of building materials, including lumber and appliances, leading to elevated home prices and reduced affordability. U.S. pending home sales dropped to a record low in January. Inflationary pressure has also been rising with the tariffs in place.



President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to implement 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada is set to take effect on March 4. He doubled down tariffs on China to 20% from 10%. Last month, Trump announced 25% global tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which are expected to take effect on March 12. He signed plans for reciprocal tariffs but delayed their implementation until April to allow his administration to negotiate on a one-by-one basis with countries that could be impacted (read: ETFs to Win/Lose as Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum).



Further, President Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on automobile, semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports in April. He also threatened to levy new tariffs on Europe and is considering imposing 25% tariffs on international lumber and wood products over the next month or sooner, with more to come.



However, advancements in AI and a solid corporate earnings season provided some upside last month.



Let us dig into the details of the abovementioned ETFs:



Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) – Up 15.2%



Roundhill Video Games ETF offers exposure to companies engaged in video game publishing and/or video game development. It follows the Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index, holding 35 stocks in its basket, with double-digit concentration on the top two firms. Other firms hold no more than 5.7% of assets (read: Video Game ETFs Outperform in February: Here's Why).



Roundhill Video Games ETF has accumulated $23.3 million in its asset base while trading in an average daily volume of 5,000 shares. It charges 50 bps in annual fees from investors.



Global X Social Media Index ETF (SOCL) – Up 13%



Global X Social Media Index ETF provides investors access to social media companies around the world and has amassed $128.6 million in its asset base. It tracks the Solactive Social Media Total Return Index, holding 47 securities in the basket with a heavy concentration on the top firms.



Global X Social Media Index ETF charges 0.65% in annual fees and sees lower trading volumes of roughly 6,000 shares a day. The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook.



Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) – Up 12.9%



Sprott Gold Miners ETF follows the Solactive Gold Miners Custom Factors Index, which aims to track the performance of larger-sized gold companies with the highest revenue growth, free cash flow yield and the lowest long-term debt to equity. It holds 35 stocks in its basket with a heavy concentration on the top firms. Canada takes the top spot at 79.3%, followed by 18.4% in the United States (read: 5 ETFs Riding on Gold's Longest Rally in Four Years).



Sprott Gold Miners ETF has amassed $296.3 million in its asset base and trades in a lower volume of around 29,000 shares a day. It charges 50 bps in annual fees from investors.



Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) – Up 11.5%



Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF is the world’s first GLP-1 ETF and is actively managed. Roundhill believes that weight loss drugs, including GLP-1 agonists, represent one of the most revolutionary advancements in the global pharmaceutical industry. OZEM holds 28 stocks in its basket, with heavy concentration on the top two firms.



Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has accumulated $40.1 million in its asset base and charges 59 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 18,000 shares.



MUSQ Global Music Industry Index ETF (MUSQ) – Up 11.1%



MUSQ Global Music Industry Index ETF aims to invest in the most attractive segments of the global music industry. The music ecosystem is comprised of all things music, like streaming, content and distribution, live music events and ticketing, and equipment and technology. MUSQ follows the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index and holds 29 stocks in its basket, with a concentration on the top firms.



MUSQ Global Music Industry Index ETF has amassed $24.1 million in its asset base and trades in a volume of 2,000 shares on average. It charges 77 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).

