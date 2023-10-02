5 Seasonal Treats Worth Buying at Aldi This October

Nothing says spooky season quite like a kitchen jam-packed with all your favorite fall flavors. Luckily, you can get your fix of pumpkin spice and other seasonal items at your local Aldi this month.

See: 10 Cheap Aldi Brand Products Better Than the Name Brands

Find: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Here’s a look at some of Aldi’s top treats for October, per TheKitchn:

1. Beaumont Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Cups, $5.99

Spice up your mornings by indulging in Aldi’s cup of cocoa beginning on Oct. 25. Pair them with your stack of pancakes or sip this cozy drink in the evening while watching a scary flick.

2. Belmont’s Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cheesecake, $5.99

The perfect addition to your cozy cocoa, this whipped dessert is available starting Oct. 18. Weighing in at 1.5 pounds, this crumbly cookie crust delight can be found in the freezer section and comes in a caramel apple flavor you can’t miss.

Hidden Gems: Affordable Luxury Goods at Aldi

3. Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Chorizo Breakfast Pizza, $6.99

Say goodbye to your basic scrambled eggs. Starting Oct. 25, this breakfast pizza becomes available and is absolutely irresistible. It’s generously adorned with eggs, savory chorizo, ripe tomatoes, diced jalapeños for a hint of heat and a delectable combo of mozzarella and cheddar. Stack up your cart while you can!

4. Specially Selected Caramel Apple Blossoms, $3.29

Fall simply isn’t complete without indulging in a caramel apple dessert, and here you get not just one, but two delightful options — including an apple-berry version on Oct. 4. This delectable pastry is filled with apples and creamy caramel. The perfect way to reward yourself after a long day!

5. Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles, $2.49

Why settle for ordinary waffles when you can treat yourself with these tasty pumpkin delights. Grab a box (or two) from the freezer section and start your day before embarking on new fall adventures.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Seasonal Treats Worth Buying at Aldi This October

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.