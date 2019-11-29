5 Screaming Hot Strong Buy Stocks

Next week, I believe the market is going to view today’s action as an overreaction. After President Trump signed a bill from Congress showing support for protestors in Hong Kong, many believed that the US-China Phase One trade deal was in jeopardy. The nervousness was enough to send stocks lower during a shortened session on Black Friday. When you see the monster numbers retail is about to put up this weekend, all will be forgotten by the time the bell rings Monday morning.

Check out Dave’s Daily Dive video above where I break down the market action today!!!

Each day I, Dave Bartosiak of Zacks.com (Twitter @bartosiastics) dive into the charts, pointing out key price action and levels for you to watch.

But it doesn’t stop there because the highlight of today’s video, which you can see for free by clicking above, is when I break down stock charts of a few key names today. I’ve got five Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks breaking out to new highs. The list of stocks I cover today include:

Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

DexCom (DXCM)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Quote

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 797 million square feet (74 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,100 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Qorvo (QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for smartphones and other mobile devices, defense and aerospace, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, cellular base stations, and Internet of Things applications (IoT) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. Its products and technologies help people in connecting with each other, accessing broadband data and critical networks, transacting mobile commerce, and interacting through social media.

Now See All Our Private Trades

While today's Zacks Rank #1 new additions are being shared with the public, other trades are hidden from everyone but selected members. Would you like to peek behind the curtain and view them? Starting today, for the next month, you can follow all Zacks' private buys and sells in real time from value to momentum . . . from stocks under $10 to ETF and option moves . . . from insider trades to companies that are about to report positive earnings surprises (we've called them with 80%+ accuracy). You can even look inside portfolios so exclusive that they are normally closed to new investors. Click here for all Zacks trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.