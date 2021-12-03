5 School Stocks Set to Gain Defying Industry Challenges

The companies under the Zacks Schools industry have been facing COVID-related challenges like extended restrictions, higher advertising and marketing expenses along with costs pertaining to online education. Nonetheless, for-profits education companies are forging corporate and community college partnerships to educate their workforce. Prudent cost management, persistent focus on driving profitability and strategic initiatives are expected to lend support to some prominent players in this industry like Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. BFAM, Laureate Education, Inc. LAUR, Stride, Inc. LRN, Perdoceo Education Corporation PRDO and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation LINC.

