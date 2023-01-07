5 Sam's Club Features You Aren't Taking Advantage of but Should

Sam's Club has many great products at discount prices that members can buy. In fact, once you've become a member of this warehouse club, you can give your credit card a workout purchasing everything from electronics to groceries to clothing and beyond.

While most people know about the bargain prices on bulk and house brand items, there are Sam's Club features that club members often miss out on that they should be taking advantage of. Here are five of them.

1. Scan & Go's Easy Checkout Service

While shopping at Sam's can be a lot of fun, waiting in line to buy all of your purchases isn't -- especially if you go to the club at a busy time. The good news is, you don't actually have to wait in line at all. You can use Scan & Go.

While this feature won't save you money, it saves you a ton of time and hassle. All you have to do is download the Sam's Club app, scan the barcode of your items as you add them to your cart, pay within the app using any major credit card, EBT, or Sam's Cash, and then show your digital receipt as you walk out the door.

If you start taking advantage of Scan & Go, you can say goodbye to long lines for good, which will make shopping at Sam's even more attractive.

2. Curbside Pickup

This feature is also a major timesaver, and one you should seriously consider taking advantage of if you tend to be an impulse shopper (or if you like to buy online).

Curbside pickup is free for Sam's Club Plus members and costs $4 for regular members (which could be a bargain if it enables you to avoid even one impulse purchase). You can shop online 24/7 and pay for your items directly on the computer or you can shop in the Sam's Club app directly from your phone.

When you get to the store, you simply park in a curbside pickup spot, check in on your phone, and your items will be brought directly to you. This can be especially helpful if you're purchasing large or bulky items like pet food that you may not want to cart around.

3. Travel and entertainment deals

Sam's Club may not be the first place you think about when you're booking rental cars, hotels, or event tickets -- but perhaps it should be. You can save as much as 60% on a host of popular travel deals ranging from theme park tickets to zoo visits and beyond.

Whether you're booking a hotel or want to go see the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, chances are good Sam's has a great price on the experience.

4. Tire service

Sam's Club installs tires for as little as $20 per tire for most vehicles. Installation includes tire mounting, new valve stems, lifetime tire rotations and flat repairs, a reset of your tire pressure monitoring system, lifetime balancing, and road hazard protection. It's essentially an extended manufacturer warranty.

The store regularly runs specials on tires, so you can get a great deal on new wheels and an even better bargain on installation that comes with tons of add-ons and protections.

5. Sam's Optical Center

Whether you need contacts, prescription eyeglasses, reading or blue light glasses, or glasses or contact accessories, Sam's has you covered. Prices are better than many competitors, with designer frames starting as low as $59.

Each of these perks may not be ones you're aware of, but you should look into the features today if you are a Sam's Club member. You can start saving money and time and get more out of your membership.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.