5 Sam’s Club Deals To Help You Beat Inflation This Spring

Finally, after months of bundling up like you’re going on an Arctic exploration just to take the dog out for a walk, spring is here. With the warmer months coming up, many retailers are preparing their hottest deals — and Sam’s Club is no exception. Sam’s Club members can bank on terrific prices all year ’round, but many look forward to what they can find on sale when the days get longer and warmer.

As inflation makes a number of everyday products more expensive, tapping into those deals is even more important. If you’re a Sam’s Club shopper, you’ll want to take advantage of some of the following deals this spring.

Crest Complete + Scope Outlast Ultra Toothpaste, 6.3 oz., 5 pk : $11.48

This five-pack of toothpaste could keep an entire household supplied with fresh, minty breath and a movie-star smile for months on end. Given that the Consumer Price Index expects the cost of personal care items to continue to rise, it’s better to buy self-care necessities like toothpaste in bulk.

Society Den Rial Three Pack Occasional, Coffee and Two End Tables: $283

Between tariffs potentially driving up the cost of lumber and the CPI previously reporting that the cost of household furnishings has already increased over the span of a month, you’ll want to lock in a good deal on high-quality furniture as soon as you can. This set, featuring an elegant coffee table and two end tables, gives you three pieces of furniture for the price of one.

Tires: Prices Vary

While the specific price of your tires will depend on the make and model of your vehicle, Sam’s Club members who drive all different types of cars can bank on getting discounts on specific tire brands as well as $40 off installation. If you buy four tires at once, you can save $100 on Goodyear and Pirelli and $80 on Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Firestone, and Michelin.

As inflation continues to drive up car-related costs, swapping out your tires now could help you avoid even higher prices later.

Apple iPad Air 10.9″ Wi-Fi, 64GB with M1 Chip – 5th Generation (2022 Model): $449.91

Electronics and technology are another category hit hard by inflation, meaning that already pricey products, like Apple goods, could become even more expensive. You can head off price spikes by grabbing a high-quality 5th-generation Apple iPad Air while you’re on a Sam’s Club run. For comparison, the same model runs anywhere between $599 and $799 on Apple’s website, so this is a great deal.

Perdue Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast: $3.48 per pound

Between inflation and avian flu outbreaks, you’ve probably steeled yourself for high chicken prices. You might have even considered cutting back on your favorite Sunday chicken dinner. But if you’re a Sam’s Club shopper, you’re in luck. You can find boneless, skinless chicken breast for under $4 a pound–a price that’s becoming harder to find at many other retailers.

