5 Safe Bets for a Rocky Market

We don’t need to regurgitate what’s going on in the market to know that things just aren’t too stable now (okay, that’s an understatement). We have an ongoing trade war, we have border tensions, we have material price escalation, we have farmers complaining, and finally, we may have the onset of war in the Middle East.

So with all that going on and the president looking for negative interest rates, there’s just so much you can do with your money. And yet, some people are better off than others, because they’re going by certain principles of operation.

So, I don’t know about you, but when I’m confused about the best course of action, I tend to lean on experts, on people who know what they’re doing, and have been relatively more consistent with what they deliver.

Yes, I’m talking about good management, because maybe, just maybe, they’ll be able to take you through this and also help you generate a small income.

So today, the stocks I’ve picked on have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Catch the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

They have a return on equity (ROE) of over 20%, have delivered an average return on assets (ROA) of over 12% in the last 5 years, pay a dividend and have a current ratio of over 2 (so there’s no liquidity crisis).

Without further ado, let’s see which ones they are-

Amgen Inc. AMGN

Amgen discovers, develops and delivers innovative human therapeutics. A biotechnology pioneer, Amgen was one of the first companies to realize the new science's promise by bringing safe and effective medicines from the lab, to manufacturing plant, and to patients. Amgen therapeutics have changed the practice of medicine, helping millions of people around the world in the fight against cancer, kidney disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other serious illnesses. With a deep and broad pipeline of potential new medicines, Amgen remains committed to advancing science to dramatically improve people's lives.

Zacks Rank #1

ROE 76.17%

ROA 11.74%

Dividend Yield 2.97%

Current Ratio 2.89X

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a differentiated company, led by their unique BioPharma strategy that leverages the reach and resources of a major pharma company paired with the entrepreneurial spirit and agility of a biotech firm. They deliver innovative medicines in serious and life-threatening disease areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, immunoscience and fibrosis. Through their R&D organization, they have built a sustainable pipeline of potential therapies, and actively partner to access external innovation to broaden and accelerate their work.

Zacks Rank #1

ROE 47.63%

ROA 13.86%

Dividend Yield 3.29%

Current Ratio 3.88X

Marine Products Corporation MPX

Marine Products is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats. Diversification of the product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition is also a strategy. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value.

Zacks Rank #1

ROE 37.19%

ROA 17.30%

Dividend Yield 3.19%

Current Ratio 3.15X

NewMarket Corporation NEU

NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated chemical blends to market-general additive components, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make fuels burn cleaner, engines run smoother and machines last longer.

Zacks Rank #1

ROE 47.25%

ROA 16.29%

Dividend Yield 1.66%

Current Ratio 2.93X

Xperi Corporation XPER

Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation.

Zacks Rank #1

ROE 22.90%

ROA 13.46%

Dividend Yield 3.92%

Current Ratio 7.58X

