By Michael Foster

WhataEURtms does 2020 hold for your utility stocks (and closed-end funds)? Will these steady income plays hand us another round of big gains and dividends? Or is there trouble ahead?

These are reasonable questions to ask after these aEURoeboringaEUR stocks poured on a hugeaEUR"and rather aEURoeun-utility-likeaEURaEUR"26% total return last year:

Utilities or Exploding Small Caps? Tough to Tell.



LetaEURtms dive into three critical factors that will tell the tale for utilities in 2020. And because itaEURtms the season for forecasts, IaEURtmll throw in my verdict on the sector for the coming year, too, and name five utility closed-end funds (CEFs) paying huge dividends of 6.3% to 9.4%.

2019aEURtms Gain: Not What It Seems

First, bear in mind that 2019aEURtms big return comes after a 2018 in which utility stocks did, well, very little, with a total return of just 3.9%. Strip out dividends and that drops to roughly zero:

Middling 2018 Fuels a Stellar 2019



With that in mind, 2019aEURtms monster run doesnaEURtmt seem out of line: when we calculate utilitiesaEURtm total returns over the last two years, we get an annualized 14.9%. ThataEURtms close to the 13.7% yearly average theyaEURtmve returned in the past decade, so thereaEURtms little worry of a correction here.

LetaEURtms move on.

Utilities Were Actually Laggards in 2019

Another way to put utilitiesaEURtm 2019 gain in perspective is to ask if they crushed other sectors and the S&P 500 as a whole.

They didnaEURtmt. Not by a longshot.

Utilities: aEURoeWeaEURtmre No. 8!aEUR



ThereaEURtms a lot of small print in this chart, so let me break it down for you: on a price basis, utilities were eighth of the 11 S&P 500 sectorsaEUR"far from outperformers! And even when you include their bigger-than-average dividends, utilities underperformed the S&P 500 as a whole and have mostly traded flat since mid-September:

Income Plays Do What They Should



In fact, as steady income producers, this kind of modest return relative to other sectors is what weaEURtmd expect, which is another argument against a major correction in 2020. However, utilitiesaEURtm weakness in the past few months could set us up for a smaller downtick in the near term.

Finally, letaEURtms talk about profits, the driving force behind our gains (and dividends).

2020 Earnings Look StrongaEUR"With a Catch

HereaEURtms one spot where we see a yellow light, because utilities posted 8.3% earnings growth in 2019, tied with healthcare for top spot in the S&P 500.

As a result, expectations for 2020 are modest: just 5% profit growth, the lowest of all S&P 500 sectors (tied with financials). In short, the strong 2019 was great for last year, but it could set us up for a correction in the months ahead.

5 Utility CEFs for Your Watch List

While now may not be the best time to buy utilities, it is a great time to bulk up your watch list so youaEURtmre ready to pounce when a utility correction comes along. Here are five CEFs to add to yours now. All trade at discounts, and all boast S&P 500aEUR"busting yields of 6.3% to 9.4%.

4 Top CEF Buys for 2020: 20%+ Gains, 8.4% DividendsA

DonaEURtmt worryaEUR"IaEURtmm not going to tell what you shouldnaEURtmt buy now and leave it at that! I think youaEURtmll agree thataEURtms a pretty unsatisfying way to end an investment article, especially when there are plenty of cheap 8%+ dividends out there.

Right now, for example, IaEURtmm pounding the table on 4 CEFs yielding an outsized 8.4%, on average. ThataEURtms far more than the utility funds mentioned above.

Another difference?

The 4 CEFs IaEURtmll share with you right here are cheap now, relative to their historical average.

In fact, theyaEURtmre trading at such wide discounts that IaEURtmm forecastingA 20%+ price upsideA from each of these rock-solid picks in 2020. ThataEURtms in addition to their huge 8.4% dividends!

In other words, you could be looking at a 30% total return in just one year here!A

And because youaEURtmre diversifying across 4 funds (which hold REITs, bonds, US and overseas stocks), youaEURtmre getting an extra margin of safety.

Now is the perfect time to buy these 4 income (and growth) stars.A Get everything you need to know about these 4 bargain-priced 8.4%-paying CEFsaEUR"names, tickers, best buy prices and every shred of research I haveaEUR"right here.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.